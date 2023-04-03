Search resumes in Co Monaghan for IRA victim Columba McVeigh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search resumes in Co Monaghan for IRA victim Columba McVeigh

By Press Association
A search for the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was murdered and secretly buried by the Provisional IRA, resumed on Monday (Family handout/PA)
A search for the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was murdered and secretly buried by the Provisional IRA, resumed on Monday (Family handout/PA)

A search for the remains of a teenager who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975 has resumed.

Digging started on Monday at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan as investigators search for the body of Columba McVeigh, 19, from Donaghmore in Co Tyrone.

He is one of the “Disappeared” victims of the Troubles whose bodies have still to be found.

A search for Mr McVeigh’s remains in the bog began in October 2022 but was suspended at the beginning of November when the ground conditions became too dangerous for contractors and archaeologists to continue.

His sister Dympna Kerr was at the bog on Monday as the search resumed.

Jon Hill, the lead investigator for the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), said he believed that Mr McVeigh’s remains are in the area they are searching.

He said: “We have returned today for the second part of this search. It started last year in October, we always knew it was going to be a two-phased search because it was late in the year.

“We have set out an area of around two acres of ground that we intend to search.

“Hopefully we are going to have a dry enough summer to be able to continue the search until a satisfactory conclusion.

“Hopefully that is recovering the remains of Columba McVeigh.

“I am totally confident that if he was buried here, we will find him. We have the experts, we have the technology, we have the equipment.”

Columba McVeigh search
Jon Hill, of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains (ICLVR), at a previous dig in Bragan bog near Emyvale in Co Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Hill added: “Is he here in the first place? Yes, I believe he is in this area, on this road.

“We have been disappointed too many times to say with complete assurance this is where he is. This area has changed so much over the years.

“Since back in 1975 it would have looked completely different.

“There have been five previous searches and they changed the terrain.

“People’s memories won’t be what they were, the area doesn’t look the way it did and it is completely understandable, although disappointing that we haven’t found the right spot as of yet.

“The anniversary of the 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement obviously has taken this forward dramatically and it has encouraged people to come forward with information and resolve this matter.”

McConville son relives IRA ordeal
Columba McVeigh was 19 when he was killed and secretly buried in 1975 (Family handout/PA)

Ms Kerr said the resumption of the bog search brings both hope and anxiety.

“Of course we hope that this time Columba will be found but those hopes have been dashed so many times before that there still is that gnawing feeling in the pit of my stomach,” she said, adding: “Please make it this time.”

“It’s 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement, that was to bring in a new beginning, a new dawn of hope and for many – including us – it did.

“But there is still a dark, thick cloud that hasn’t lifted for our family and the other families who are still waiting to bring him home”.

Ms Kerr said she hoped US President Joe Biden would be made aware of the plight of the families of the Disappeared who are still waiting for a resolution during his visit to Northern Ireland for the anniversary later this month.

“President Biden will rightly be proud of the role played by the USA in our peace process,” Ms Kerr said.

“And President Clinton did so much for the families of the Disappeared, but President Biden needs to know that there is unfinished business and that there are Irish men and women who every day and every night still have to live in this horrible limbo.

“It has to end.”

The ICLVR was established in 1999 to locate 16 missing Irish and British people presumed murdered during paramilitary violence and buried in secret.

