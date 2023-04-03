Dog owners warned over dangers of ‘toxic’ Easter chocolate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog owners warned over dangers of ‘toxic’ Easter chocolate

By Press Association
Dachshund Bertie became ill when he ate a pile of Quality Street, as vets have urged dog owners to be vigilant with Easter treats over fears pets could be poisoned by chocolate (Vets Now/PA)
Dachshund Bertie became ill when he ate a pile of Quality Street, as vets have urged dog owners to be vigilant with Easter treats over fears pets could be poisoned by chocolate (Vets Now/PA)

Vets have urged dog owners to be vigilant with Easter treats over fears pets could be poisoned by chocolate.

The confectionery can potentially be fatal to dogs, leading to fits and death in severe cases.

Animal emergency service Vets Now, which treated more than 200,000 pets in 2022, said chocolate toxicity cases rose by 236% last Easter.

The organisation said chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which overstimulates a dog’s muscles, including the heart.

Vets Now head of telehealth Dave Leicester said: “As long as it’s treated early and there’s been no organ damage, the prognosis for chocolate toxicity is generally good, but we’d like to help pet owners avoid a trip to the emergency room over Easter.

“The effects of chocolate poisoning in dogs usually appear within 12 hours and can last up to three days.

“First signs can include excessive thirst, vomiting, diarrhoea and restlessness. These symptoms can then develop into hyperactivity, tremors, abnormal heart rate, hyperthermia and rapid breathing.

“In severe cases, dogs can experience fits and heartbeat irregularities and some cases it can result in coma or death.”

Vets Now pointed to an example where miniature dachshund Bertie became ill when he ate a pile of Quality Street, Heroes and Celebrations from selection boxes left on a living room table.

His owner Claire Cully contacted the service and they advised her to bring the 16-month-old dog to their 24-hour pet hospital in Manchester.

She said: “It’s really nerve-racking when your pet is ill and in an emergency situation like that and it was a real relief to know he was in such good hands.”

Bertie made a full recovery after vets gave him medicine to induce vomiting and stop the chocolates from settling in his system.

