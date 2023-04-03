Heat deaths in some regions could rise 60-fold by end of century, study warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Heat deaths in some regions could rise 60-fold by end of century, study warns

By Press Association
Extreme heat disrupts the cardiovascular and respiratory systems and can put people with diabetes and kidney problems at risk of death (Victoria Jones/PA)
Extreme heat disrupts the cardiovascular and respiratory systems and can put people with diabetes and kidney problems at risk of death (Victoria Jones/PA)

Heat-related deaths in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will be 60 times higher by the end of the century if no climate action is taken, researchers have said.

Around 123 people in 100,000 are predicted to die compared with two in 100,000 now, more than any other region in the world.

Iranians will suffer most, with 423 deaths per 100,000, while in Palestine, Iraq and Israel more than 160 people per 100,000 will die, the research found.

The UK in comparison will see a rise from three to nine deaths per 100,000 by the 2080s under what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) deems a high emissions scenario, where countries enact no mitigation policies.

Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates, where the next UN climate conference – Cop28 – is to be held, would see the greatest relative increase in heat-related deaths.

The researchers found more than 80% of these deaths can be prevented if the global average temperature is kept to 2C above preindustrial levels, the target set in the Paris Agreement.

Professor Shakoor Hajat, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and lead author of the study, said current heat-related deaths in the MENA region are relatively low because of a young population, air conditioning and knowledge of how to avoid the hottest temperatures.

He said: “We quantified what the impacts are of current weather patterns and also projected what future burdens will be, based on what the climate models project the warming will be like.

“We estimate that under a high emission scenario, the number of deaths could multiply by 60 times current levels and that’s partly down to the warming but also because of the increases in the population size, ageing of societies and other socio-economic factors.”

The researchers modelled current (2001 to 2020) and future (2021 to 2100) trends in heat-related mortality in 19 countries in the MENA region.

Under the IPCC’s high emissions scenario, most of the MENA region will experience substantial levels of warming by the 2060s despite currently having a relatively low level of heat-related deaths compared with cooler countries.

Temperatures in the MENA region could rise to around 50C by the end of the century which puts people with cardiovascular, respiratory and kidney problems, as well as those with diabetes and other neurological problems, at greater risk, Professor Hajat said.

A high emissions scenario would create conditions never before experienced by human beings and could make parts of the MENA region uninhabitable.

Professor Hajat said: “There are studies that have shown that some parts of the region will become uninhabitable because of the limits to the physiological response to the heat.

“There are already countries that have days when temperatures can reach 50C and if that becomes the norm it really will mean that there could be large-scale population displacement because these kinds of conditions are just not liveable.”

The study, published in The Lancet Planetary Health, covers only one particular aspect of climate change when there are also others that are likely to impact negatively on human health, Professor Hajat said.

He added that he would like to see better health data in MENA countries so that climate change impacts can be more accurately predicted and that even if the global temperature is limited to 2C, countries will still need to adapt.

He said: “Even with stronger action, countries in the region need to develop ways other than air-conditioning to protect their citizens from the dangers of extreme heat.

“Strengthening health systems and better co-ordination between MENA countries will be key in tackling the health impacts of climate change in the region.

“With Cop28 coming up, discussions are needed to consider how countries in the region can better work together to improve resilience in the face of climate change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Numbers through Forfar Mart have continued to reduce year on year with cattle numbers this year back 30%.
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
6
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000
7
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident
8
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling. Image: Courtesy of Loch Ness FC/David Jefferson
Stakes are high as Loch Ness have chance to win North Caledonian League
9
Steve Whyte, front, is to leave Aberdeen City Council next April as the local authority looks to cut £40 million from its wage bill. He was central to the £370m bond issue by the council on the London Stock Exchange, marking the event with Labour's Willie Young and Jenny Laing, along with chief executive Angela Scott. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Are top officials fleeing Aberdeen City Council? Top accountant heads for the door
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

The man was taken to Leverburgh after being found in the Sound of Harris. Image: Iain Angus MacLeod.
Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water near Isle of Harris
Gwion Edwards in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Ross County fear 'serious looking injuries' for Gwion Edwards and Ross Callachan - but…
Keith's James Brownie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Keith leapfrog opponents Wick Academy with 2-0 win at Kynoch Park
Sean Butcher was the scorer for Fraserburgh deep in stoppage-time at Clach.
Late drama as Fraserburgh snatch leveller to deny Clachnacuddin victory
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen's new Brazillian barbecue
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora's RossGunn with Brechin's Marc Scott ....Pic Paul Reid
Brechin draw with Brora to move a point closer to Highland League leaders Buckie
Carol Russell has been reported missing. Image: Police
Woman reported missing from Elgin last seen at Dr Gray's Hospital
Shetland electric vehicle charging point where tarriffs are being introduced
Tariff to be introduced for electric vehicle charging points in Shetland
The musical Bad Girls is being held on May 5 and 6 at Aberdeen Arts Centre. Image: Aberdeen College of Performing Arts.
Aberdeen theatre students inspired by being on the wrong side of the law
Officers from Police Scotland at the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA/Andrew Milligan.
Peter Murrell arrest: Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf and Alex Salmond react

Editor's Picks