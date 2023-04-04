King’s image delivers new look for stamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s image delivers new look for stamps

By Press Association
Stamps featuring the King’s image will appear from today (Victoria Jones/PA)
Stamps featuring the King’s image will appear from today (Victoria Jones/PA)

UK stamps will feature the King’s image for the first time from today, but the Queen’s image will remain on our post for some time to come.

Charles’ image, adapted by the design of artist Martin Jennings for use on coins by the Royal Mint, will appear on all new stamps with presentation packs on sale.

But the new stamps will not be sold at post offices and other retailers until stocks featuring his mother’s image have been used up.

One of the first sheets of the first class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III is unveiled at the Postal Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)
One of the first sheets of the first class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III is unveiled at the Postal Museum in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Royal Mail director of external affairs and policy David Gold said Charles has asked for existing stocks to be used, rather than destroyed.

Mr Gold said: “The King gave very clear directions he didn’t want anything to be pulped, he didn’t want things being shredded, he didn’t want stock being thrown away.

“He was very clear, however long it takes to clear the stock there’s no rush… entirely in line with his well-stated principles of waste and environmentalism.”

The new stamp features Charles’ head and neck facing left, as all monarchs have done since Queen Victoria appeared on the Penny Black – the world’s first postage stamp – in 1840.

King Charles III stamp unveiled
A sheet depicting a range of design options for the first class definitive stamp (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Gold said: “The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before.

“I think there’s an acknowledgement that, for 70 years, people have been so used to seeing the image of Her Majesty – even through the current image only started in 1967 – they didn’t want anything too different.”

The continuity sees the colours of the stamps remaining – plum purple for first class, holly green for second class, marine turquoise for large first class and dark pine green for large second class.

The new first class stamp forms part of an exhibition at London’s Postal Museum which runs until September 23.

Royal Mail new stamps
The 10-stamp set which showcases some of the most popular types of flowers grown in gardens across the UK (Royal Mail/PA)

The first stamps featuring Charles’ silhouette went on sale in March in the corner of a collection celebrating the nation’s favourite flowers.

His mother’s silhouette had featured on special edition stamps since 1966.

The final set using her image was unveiled in February on a set of stamps marking the 100th anniversary of steam locomotive the Flying Scotsman.

One of the final set of stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette (Royal Mail/PA)
One of the final set of stamps to feature Queen Elizabeth II’s silhouette (Royal Mail/PA)

The change in images comes a day after a rise in stamp prices – first class increasing by 15p to £1.10 with second class rising by 7p to 75p.

Royal Mail said the rise was necessary to continue its one-price-goes-anywhere Universal Service.

Chief commercial officer Nick Landon said: “We appreciate that many businesses and households are facing a challenging economic environment and we are committed to keeping our prices affordable.

“Letters have declined by 25% compared to pre-pandemic.

“We have to carefully balance our pricing against a continued decline in letter volumes and the increasing costs of delivering letters six days a week to an ever-growing number of addresses across the country.”

