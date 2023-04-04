Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

By Press Association
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US after failing to secure rescue funding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sir Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US after failing to secure rescue funding.

It comes after a Virgin Orbit rocket failed to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil in January.

On Tuesday, the business lodged a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware as it seeks a sale of the remaining business.

Chapter 11 is a form of bankruptcy in the US which allows the reorganisation of a firm’s business affairs, debts and assets, aimed at keeping the business afloat and repaying creditors over time.

Virgin Hotels Event – India Buildings
Sir Richard Branson and his Virgin Group business has invested around 1 billion dollars (£809m) in Virgin Orbit (Robert Perry/PA)

Once it is filed, a business has 120 days to submit a plan of reorganisation with the court.

Last week, the group said it would cut 675 jobs – about 85% of its workforce – as it continued to search for a funding lifeline.

Virgin Orbit, which is based in California and is 75%-owned by Virgin Group, also suspended all operations in March amid pressure on its finances.

Mr Branson’s Virgin Investments business has injected around 43 million US dollars (£35 million) into Virgin Orbit in recent weeks to fund the process, support recent operations and finance severance packages.

The entrepreneur and his Virgin Group have invested more than 1 billion dollars (£809 million) into the business in total.

He spun out Virgin Orbit from his space tourism group Virgin Galactic as a new company in 2017.

The business was devised to launch rockets from modified 747 aircraft in order to send satellites into space.

Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket at Spaceport Cornwall
Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rocket at Spaceport Cornwall (UK Space Agency/PA)

However, the group, which was listed in New York in 2021, has struggled for profitability and been weighed down by its significant debt pile.

As of September, the company had debts of 153.5 million dollars (£123 million).

In January, the group had sought to complete the first satellite launch from UK soil, with hopes the mission would be a major stepping stone for space exploration from the UK.

However, the firm’s LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit and saw its payload of US and UK intelligence satellites dive into the ocean.

Virgin Orbit chief executive Dan Hart said: “The team at Virgin Orbit has developed and brought into operation a new and innovative method of launching satellites into orbit, introducing new technology and managing great challenges and great risks along the way as we proved the system and performed several successful space flights, including successfully launching 33 satellites into their precise orbit.

“While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business.

“We believe that the cutting-edge launch technology that this team has created will have wide appeal to buyers as we continue in the process to sell the company.

“At this stage, we believe that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward to identify and finalize an efficient and value-maximising sale.”

A Government spokesman said: “This is a commercial matter for Virgin Orbit. We have worked with the company for many years and our thoughts are with its employees in the US during this difficult time.

“The UK space sector is thriving, generating an income of £17.5 billion a year and employing almost 49,000 people.

“The government remains committed to supporting the development of a dynamic UK spaceflight sector, and our focus is on supporting multiple projects designed to make the UK the leading provider of commercial small satellite launch in Europe by 2030, generating more jobs and growth across the country.”

Most Commented