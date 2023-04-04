Conservationists create reef which will be home to 30,000 oysters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conservationists create reef which will be home to 30,000 oysters

By Press Association
Louise MacCallum, Solent Project Manager, Blue Marine Foundation
Louise MacCallum, Solent Project Manager, Blue Marine Foundation

A reef has been laid in a Hampshire river as the foundation for an oyster bed as part of a project to restore marine habitats.

A total of 30,000 oysters are to be transferred from South Wales to seed in the new habitat being created in the Swanwick bend of the river Hamble.

To create the restoration reef, a thin layer of shingle mixed with cockleshells, known as “cultch”, was laid on 2,500 square metres of the river bed.

The multi-million pound initiative is part of the Solent Seascape Project – a five-year scheme to reverse the loss of the oyster fishery industry in the Solent area which was once the largest in Europe.

Work has begun to lay the shingle oyster reef in the river Hamble (Blue Marine Foundation/PA Wire)

But the number of oysters has massively declined in the past decade caused by poor water quality, competition from invasive species, disease and overfishing.

Joanne Preston, reader in marine ecology and evolution at the University of Portsmouth, said: “This reef deployment is another significant step forward in re-creating the sub-tidal oyster reef habitat that has been all but lost in the Solent and across Europe.

“We hope this reef creates a tipping point, kick-starting a population of native oysters that builds over several generations and provides offspring that will spill over and populate other areas.

“We also predict strong biodiversity gains and water quality improvements, which we will be monitoring over the next five years.”

The Hamble reef is the second site created as part of the scheme following a similar reef created in Langstone Harbour, next to Portsmouth.

Louise MacCallum, project manager for conservation charity Blue Marine Foundation, which is part of the project, said: “The Langstone reef has already attracted a wealth of marine fauna including cuttlefish, catsharks and even seahorses.

“It is exciting to see what kinds of marine creatures our new reef will attract in the River Hamble.”

