Timeline in death of two-year-old Lola James

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Timeline in death of two-year-old Lola James

By Press Association
Lola James’s wet and vomit and blood-stained onesie was found partly hidden in the corner of the living room (CPS)
Lola James’s wet and vomit and blood-stained onesie was found partly hidden in the corner of the living room (CPS)

The mother and stepfather of a two-year-old girl who was fatally attacked in her own home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, have been convicted over her death.

Lola James suffered 101 bruises and scratches to her body, damage to both her eyes and extensive brain damage in the early hours of July 17 2020 and died four days later.

Kyle Bevan, 31, and Sinead James, 30, were both put on trial over her death at Swansea Crown Court.

On Tuesday Bevan was found guilty of her murder, while the jury found James guilty of causing or allowing her death.

Here is a timeline of events leading up to and beyond her death.

– September 30 2017: Lola James is born

Lola James
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

– February 2020: Bevan and James strike up a relationship online.

Bevan moves in with James and her children at their home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a day after knowing each other. He remained in the household throughout the first months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

– April 19 2020: Facebook messages between Bevan and James reveal Lola suffered a “bloodied nose” while in Bevan’s care when James was in a different room.

– April 26 2020: Facebook messages between the couple show Lola suffered a grazed chin while in Bevan’s care. He blamed it on her having fallen over, calling her a “crazy kid”.

– May 4 2020: Bevan sends James a Facebook message saying Lola cut her lip by falling from her bed while he was in her room.

– May 14 2020: Bevan is alleged to have used a hammer to smash up parts of the house and tried headbutting James. James flees with the children and takes them to friend Casey Morgan’s house.

– May 15 2020: Bevan messages James apologising for his behaviour, saying “I feel like a monster”.

– July 5 2020: James’s friend Ms Morgan sees Lola with bruised legs while in the park.

– July 7 2020: Ms Morgan said she witnessed Bevan pushing a pram with a child inside into the road in anger. She believed he was under the influence of drugs.

– July 9 2020: Lola sustains an injury to the bridge of her nose, which also causes her eyes to appear bruised. Bevan claims Lola fell off the sofa on to the coffee table.

– July 16 2020: Between 7pm and 8pm James claims she went to bed, leaving Lola downstairs with Bevan.

– July 16 2020: Bevan stayed up late with Lola taking pictures of her using Snapchat filters. He claims he then put her to bed.

– July 17 2020: A few minutes after midnight James said she heard a bang and a scream and found Bevan comforting Lola in her bedroom. He told her Lola had hit her head but said he was dealing with it. James went back to bed.

– July 17 2020: At 4.26am Lola is known to be conscious and upright because of a picture Bevan takes of injuries to her back.

At around 6.32am Bevan begins searching the internet for information about babies sustaining head impacts. Police later believe this is an indication the assault had just taken place.

He also searches for “loss of consciousness” which comes up with the website healthchildren.org.

At 6.37am, Bevan had taken a screenshot of a website providing him with clear guidance that he should seek emergency medical help if a child displays symptoms such as excessive bruising or swelling and/or loss of consciousness.

Two photographs taken by Bevan at 6.38am and 6.39am show Lola’s head, eyes and lips extremely swollen and bruised. She appears to be unconscious.

Lola James
Lola James (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)

At 6.40am Bevan calls his mother Alison Bevan but she does not answer. He claims he did so because she is a nurse. Ms Bevan is in fact a non-medically trained healthcare support worker.

Bevan continues trying to contact his mother, including sending her the photographs he has taken of Lola. She is asleep and she does not reply until 6.55am.

Seeing the pictures she immediately tells her son to take Lola to hospital.

At 6.58am, Bevan sends his mother a disturbing 22-second film of him trying to prop up a clearly unconscious and severely injured Lola. When she inevitably falls to the floor with a thud, he comments: “She’s gone. She’s gone.”

At 7am, Ms Bevan sends another message urging her son to wake James up and seek medical help. She continues to message Bevan for another 13 minutes but he is no longer replying.

At around 7.20am James said Bevan woke her up and told her Lola had fallen down the stairs, and showed her a piece of Lola’s tongue on his finger.

James calls her mother Nicola James at 7.26am.

At 7.28am, nearly an hour after the internet searches, Bevan asks his mother to call an ambulance. He claims he cannot make the call himself and tells his mother he has told James he has called for an ambulance already.

Emergency services operators receive a 999 call from Ms Bevan at 7.29am.

At 7.30am James makes an NHS 111 call during which she describes Lola’s face as “swollen” and says she is “really scared”.

Shortly after, Bevan again uses his phone to take photographs and videos of Lola, who is still unconscious, unresponsive and visibly injured lying on the sofa.

An ambulance is dispatched to Lola’s home address at 7.32am.

James misses four calls from the ambulance service at 7.33am as she remained on the line to NHS 111.

Paramedics arrive at the scene at around 7.34am. At this stage Lola was unconscious but alive.

Bevan tells the paramedics “I think the dog tripped her over.”

Lola is transferred by ambulance to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest.

It is there that Bevan becomes aggressive with doctors who are asking questions about Lola’s injuries.

Lola is transferred to University Hospital Wales (UHW) in Cardiff and arrives at 11.15am.

Police officers are at the scene at 11.17am capturing their conversation with Bevan through body-worn video cameras. Bevan claims Lola was pushed down the stairs by the dog and says he only feels partly responsible because he was making her a bowl of cereal at the time.

At 3.15pm Bevan messages James asking her what she is going to tell the police. The prosecution said this was Bevan making sure she would give an account consistent with his.

At 4.34pm James is arrested at the UHW on suspicion of child neglect and at 4.37pm Bevan is also arrested at a neighbour’s house. Both are questioned.

Consultant community paediatrician Dr Nia John, who works in UHW’s paediatric critical care unit, visits Lola at 5pm and notes 101 surface injuries to Lola’s body. She also notes swelling to the head, eyes and lips and bleeding from her ears which is a sign of serious head trauma. She considers Lola’s injuries as highly suspicious and possibly non-accidental.

A onesie, which was shown in court
A onesie, which was shown in court (CPS/PA)

– July 17 to 18 2020: Police crime scene investigators attend the scene and find that despite the fact the house is generally dirty and untidy, the bath appears to be spotless as though recently cleaned. Also recovered is a child’s wet, vomit and blood-stained grey onesie which was found in the corner of the living room.

Bevan sends abusive text messages to Lola’s biological father Dan Thomas.

– July 21 2020: Lola dies at University Hospital Wales (UHW) in Cardiff at 1.18pm as a result of catastrophic injuries. She is aged two years and 10 months.

– January 18 2021: Bevan is further arrested on suspicion of murder.

– January 25 2021: James is rearrested on suspicion of murder and again released on conditional bail.

– April 21 2022: Bevan and James are rearrested and charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child respectively.

– April 22 2022: They both appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court. Bevan is remanded back into custody, and James is remanded into custody for her own safety after receiving threats from community members. They indicate guilty pleas.

– April 25 2022: The pair appear for a first appearance before Swansea Crown Court.

– June 29 2022: Bevan and James plead not guilty to the charges against them at Swansea Crown Court. Bevan remains in custody, while James is released on conditional bail.

– March 7 2023: Four-week trial begins.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL
Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize
Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

Editor's Picks

Most Commented