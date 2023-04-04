Psychedelic drug improves symptoms of depression for six months – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Psychedelic drug improves symptoms of depression for six months – study

By Press Association
A psychedelic drug that gives trips lasting half an hour improves the symptoms of moderate to severe depression for up to six months, early trial results suggest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A psychedelic drug that gives trips lasting half an hour improves the symptoms of moderate to severe depression for up to six months, early trial results suggest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A psychedelic drug that gives trips lasting half an hour improves the symptoms of moderate to severe depression for up to six months, early trial results suggest.

Biotechnology company Small Pharma announced the results of its phase 2a clinical trials of the effects of a pharmaceutical-grade formulation of Dimethyltryptamine (SPL026) on major depressive disorder, simply referred to as depression.

The drug is a powerful hallucinogenic found in several plants and is the psychoactive compound found in ayahuasca, a compound used in shamanic rituals in South America.

In the study, 34 patients were given the drug during a clinical session with supportive therapy.

The individual sessions lasted less than two-and-a-half hours, and included a preparation session with a therapist, a psychedelic experience after administering the drug (where the therapist was present) lasting less than 30 minutes, and a therapy session to help patients process their trip.

According to data from the trial, among the patients who had achieved remission within three months of taking the drug, 64% sustained remission to six months.

Robin Carhart-Harris, director of the psychedelics division at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California San Francisco, who is also the Ralph Metzner distinguished professor of neurology, psychiatry and behavioural sciences, said: “These data indicate that SPL026 can elicit a fast-acting antidepressant response that appears to be enduring in several cases.

“Recent neuroimaging and preclinical findings imply a regenerative action with DMT and other related serotonergic agonists.”

The trial investigated the effectiveness and safety of 21.5mg of SPL026 given intravenously with supportive therapy in 34 patients with moderate or severe depression.

The study was carried out in two stages – the first aimed to assess the efficacy of a single dose of SPL026 with supportive therapy, compared to placebo.

And in the second patients received SPL026 treatment, and were followed up for a further three months in study.

They continued to be followed up out of study to six months after the second stage, enabling further assessment of the durability of the antidepressant effect.

A total of 25 patients from both treatment groups completed the six-month patient follow-up.

According to the results announced on Tuesday, which have not been peer-reviewed, of these patients, 14 had initially achieved remission (considered to be no depression, or very mild depression) within the three-month in-study period.

Nine of these people sustained remission at six months.

Dr Carol Routledge, chief medical and scientific officer, said: “With our ongoing analyses of the Phase IIa trial data, we are increasingly encouraged by the treatment potential of SPL026.

“A single dose in conjunction with therapy demonstrated a rapid and robust antidepressant effect after one week.

“This new data shows that the antidepressant effect was sustained for six months in two-thirds of patients who were in remission at an earlier time-point in the study.

“As we finalise the design of the Phase IIb study, this data helps to inform our understanding of treatment durability and our approach to patient retreatment within the trial.”

George Tziras, chief executive of Small Pharma, said: “We are pleased to see that participants in our study experienced durable relief from their depression for an extended period of time.

“Given these clinical outcomes from one or two treatments, this could further offer potential value to healthcare systems that face challenges with patients who struggle to adhere to their daily antidepressant use.”

Dr James Rucker, consultant psychiatrist and senior clinical lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, said: “Phase 2a trials generally cannot tell us whether a treatment is effective, but they can pave the way for further trials that may. This is the case here.

“On the face of it, this data is encouraging. However, this part of the study does not include a comparator group so it is not possible to gauge whether participants may have improved for reasons unrelated to the drug and therapy provided.

“It is important to note that, when all participants who took part in this part of the trial were considered, the majority were not  in remission.

“This is not unusual in trials in major depression, and underpins the observation that major depression is a multifactorial problem that responds to psychological and social treatments, as well as biological.

“This work is a good foundation for further, more rigorous trials using DMT given alongside psychotherapy for people suffering with major depression.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
3
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
5
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘An insult to every domestic abuse victim’: Mum brands sentence for serial abuser ‘a…
6
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
7
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
8
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
9
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
10
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.
Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
The RNLI joined in with the dancing. Image: RNLI.
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The Greyhope Bay project is looking forward at its birthday celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures
Post office
Four north and north-east post offices may have final payments cut if replacement branches…
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
Aberdeenshire Gift card collection point
Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented