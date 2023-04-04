Call for ‘highway code’ to tackle space junk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for ‘highway code’ to tackle space junk

By Press Association
Space companies are urging governments to adopt a ‘highway code’ (ESA)
Space companies are urging governments to adopt a 'highway code' (ESA)

Aerospace and satellite companies are urging governments around the world to adopt a “highway code” to tackle space junk.

The Space Safety Coalition (SSC), an international organisation of satellite operators, aerospace companies and industry representatives, has published new guidelines to protect satellites orbiting the Earth from being damaged by space debris.

In it, the coalition calls for a rules-of-the-road-style guidebook for manoeuvring spacecraft to avoid collisions.

Rajeev Suri, chief executive of British satellite telecommunications company Inmarsat, which is one of the 27 signatories to the SSC, said: “Initiatives like the Space Safety Coalition are an important step towards establishing international best practices and guidelines to protect the space environment, but it is not enough.

“The clock is ticking, and real action is needed.

“National regulators everywhere should now use their powers of granting market access to require that satellite operators adhere to best practices like those outlined by the Space Safety Coalition and beyond.”

Since the first orbital launch in 1957, the number of artificial objects in low-Earth orbit has been growing.

The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates there are 36,500 objects larger than 10cm currently floating in space, alongside 130 million pieces of space debris between 1mm to 1cm.

These objects are thought to move at speeds of more than 10,000 km per hour (6,200 mph), posing a risk to operational satellites in orbit.

Meanwhile, the number of satellites in orbit is expected to rise from about 9,000 today to nearly 60,000 by 2030.

Collisions are rare at the moment but, as more satellites make it into orbit, it raises the need for a lot more collision avoidance manoeuvres.

In 2018, Surrey Satellite Technology’s RemoveDEBRIS mission practised grabbing a satellite with a giant net.

A year later, ESA performed its first satellite manoeuvre to avoid colliding with a mega constellation.

Meanwhile, UK-based Astroscale, also a signatory to the SSC, is planning the UK’s first national mission to remove space debris.

In its guidelines, the SSC has also laid out the best practice for space operators, which include international information-sharing between spacecraft owners, operators and stakeholders to avoid future collisions; avoiding intentional space object fragmentations or collisions that place other nations’ satellites or crew at risk; and prioritising sustainable practices during satellite launches, for example using re-usable launch vehicles or alternative fuels.

Ray Fielding, head of sustainability and active debris removal at the UK Space Agency, said: “The growing issue of space debris and the avoidance of hazardous conjunctions is one of the biggest challenges facing the global space sector, and one of the key priorities of our National Space Strategy.

“The UK Space Agency has committed £102 million over the next three years to build capabilities for tracking objects in space and developing technologies, regulations and operating standards to reduce the risk posed by current and future debris and make space more sustainable for all.

“We are also backing the UK’s first national space debris removal mission launch in 2026 and have recently launched the monitor your satellite service which gives collision warning information to UK satellite operators.

“Ensuring a safe and prosperous future in space for everyone also requires a balance of regulation and sustainability standards that encourage economic development while reducing the risk of space debris in the first place.

“The UK is leading the way in these conversations, thanks to the positive ambitions of those involved in the Space Safety Coalition.”

Commenting on the report, James Blake, research fellow at the University of Warwick’s Centre for Space Domain Awareness, added: “Despite widespread acknowledgment of the severity of the space debris problem and the risk it poses to active satellites, we still see very little adherence to mitigation guidelines.

“These new guidelines represent a positive step forward, but with tens of thousands of satellites licensed to launch into an already crowded environment over the next decade, operators must take note to prevent the situation from worsening.”

