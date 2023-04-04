Met police officer who stalked woman he met on duty is spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met police officer who stalked woman he met on duty is spared jail

By Press Association
Jonathan Simon appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)
Jonathan Simon appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer who stalked a woman he met while on duty has been spared jail.

Pc Jonathan Simon, 44, was given a suspended jail sentence of 16 weeks at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Pc Simon, who was attached to the Met Police’s East Area Command Unit, began dating the woman after meeting her while he was on duty in May 2021.

After the woman ended the relationship he repeatedly visited her home, sometimes while on duty.

He also left her messages and voicemails, despite the woman telling him that she did not want to see him anymore.

On one occasion, in August 2021, he visited her home and then her workplace, telling her that her window was unsecured in a bid to get her to speak to him.

The stalking behaviour lasted from October 2021 to July 2022.

Pc Simon appeared in court wearing a navy jacket and a blue shirt.

In his sentencing remarks, district judge Daniel Sternberg said that Pc Simon’s behaviour had brought the Metropolitan Police into disrepute.

“You also accept that your behaviour has brought the Metropolitan Police into disrepute,” he said.

Referring to media reports and “the findings of Baroness Casey’s report”, he added: “I make plain that I am dealing with you only for the conduct I can prove at trial.”

He told the court that Pc Simon repeatedly suggested to the victim that she engage in sex work in June and July of 2021 when she was facing financial difficulty.

“You sent her a picture of clothing she could wear in her picture for an adult sex work website,” he said.

On September 24 2021, he said that Pc Simon contacted her using his police phone.

“You did this in order to make contact with her,” he said.

He added: “By that stage she had blocked your personal phone number.”

On October 21 2021 the Pc turned up at her house unannounced.

“She didn’t want to see you, she was in bed and unwell,” the judge said.

On January 21 2022 ,between 6pm and 7pm, he turned up at her house again, this time with another police officer.

The other police officer knocked on the door, when the woman answered he stepped aside, revealing Pc Simons was there.

Metropolitan Police – stock
Pc Jonathan Simon was attached to the Met Police’s East Area Command Unit (Nick Ansell/PA)

“The complainant saw you, I did not find that you were doing this for a genuine policing reason,” he said.

“If you had a genuine policing reason you would not have needed the other officer to knock on her door.”

After the other officer had left, Pc Simon put his hand on the victim’s face.

“You put your hands on her face, making her feel helpless, weak and scared,” he added.

Between May and June 2022 Pc Simon attended the woman’s address and asked her for a hug, the court heard.

The judge said that Pc Simon then groped the woman’s bottom and said “I’ve missed this.”

District judge Sternberg told the court that the victim moved house to avoid Pc Simon.

Pc Simon was arrested on July 4 2022.

The judge said that when he was cautioned by police, the officer replied: “What the f***?”.

Sparing Pc Simon from an immediate custodial sentence, the judge pointed to the effect custody would have on the officer’s family.

He jailed Pc Simon for 16 weeks, suspending the term for two years.

He handed the officer 25 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered him to do 200 hours unpaid work.

The judge also ordered Pc Simon to avoid contacting the victim.

Upon hearing that he would be spared from immediate imprisonment, Pc Simon leaned back with his arms crossed and closed his eyes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
3
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
4
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
5
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘An insult to every domestic abuse victim’: Mum brands sentence for serial abuser ‘a…
6
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
7
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
8
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
9
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
10
Police confirmed inquiries into the church fire are at an early stage. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Police investigate fire at St Andrew’s Cathedral in Aberdeen

More from Press and Journal

Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen on the set of BBC series Shetland. Image: BBC.
New series of acclaimed BBC series Shetland begins filming
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds rejects 'easier run-in' claim as play-off chase steps up
Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Two cars involved in crash on Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen
Tom Clowes will cycle the Hebridean way alongside Jack Ray and Simon Wells in aid of Stoke Association. Image: Tom Clowes.
Everest climber to cycle the length of Western Isles on Penny Farthing to support…
Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt major blow as Ross Callachan suffers ruptured anterior cruciate ligament
The RNLI joined in with the dancing. Image: RNLI.
Aberdeen RNLI turns yellow wellies into dancing shoes to raise funds with Scottish Fiddle…
The Greyhope Bay project is looking forward at its birthday celebration. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Greyhope Bay celebrates first birthday with music, food and adventures
Post office
Four north and north-east post offices may have final payments cut if replacement branches…
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness women's refuge closed with immediate effect as Highland Council step in to offer…
Aberdeenshire Gift card collection point
Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Gift Card now available for pick up

Editor's Picks

Most Commented