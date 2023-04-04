Decision to not allow press freedom organisation to visit Assange ‘shameful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decision to not allow press freedom organisation to visit Assange ‘shameful’

By Press Association
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The wife of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has said that the decision not to allow her husband to meet with a press freedom organisation is “shameful”.

Two representatives from French group Reporters Without Borders had planned to visit Assange at HMP Belmarsh in south-east London on Tuesday, but were prevented from doing so by prison staff.

Assange’s wife, Stella, was allowed in to make a visit, and subsequently criticised the “ludicrous” decision to stop the meeting.

Julian Assange extradition
Reporters Without Borders secretary-general Christophe Deloire (right), director of operations and campaigns Rebecca Vincent and Julian Assange’s wife Stella outside Belmarsh Prison (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking from outside of the prison grounds, she said: “Julian’s presence in this prison is a scandal, it is a scandal on every level.

“What has happened this morning is a shameful act and it is actually part of a pattern.

“When Julian and I got married here a year ago we attempted to have our witnesses be two friends of Julian, and they were rejected on the basis that they were journalists.

“This is a political persecution against a publisher who was only doing his job.”

Next week will mark four years since Assange was taken to HMP Belmarsh from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had previously sought asylum for seven years.

Assange is being held on remand as he challenges the High Court’s ruling that he should be extradited to the US to face trial after leaking military documents.

Julian Assange extradition
Christophe Deloire, Rebecca Vincent and Stella Assange speaking to the media (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Chistophe Deloire, the secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, speaking outside the prison, added: “We got an official authorisation to visit Julian, it was confirmed on March 31. When we came this morning we were told that our names have been removed from the visitors’ list.

“We were told that the governor of the prison took the decision to remove our names from the visitors’ lists since we are journalists.

“I have been a journalist since 1996, it was easy for the administration to be aware that I have a journalistic background. We came as a non-governmental organisation to visit Julian and not in our capacity as journalists, but two journalists have already visited Julian.”

Rebecca Vincent, director of operations and campaigns for Reporters Without Borders, added: “The first official we spoke to said that they had received “intelligence” that we were journalists and we would therefore not be allowed to visit.

“When we do this job it is always as a non-governmental organisation, not as journalists. But I have never worked as a journalist, I have never held a press card.

“In fact the problems we have had in accessing court proceedings related to this case were because I was not a journalist.”

Assange and his wife married at HMP Belmarsh in March last year and have two children together. Their relationship began while Assange was still living in the Ecuadorian Embassy.

“Our times together are very precious, we only get two visits or so a week,” Mrs Assange added.

“We have time to also talk about mundane things and when the children are here, spend time with the children and just try to have some minutes of normalcy.”

A prison service spokesperson said: “Staff prevented two representatives of ‘Reporters Without Borders’ from entering HMP Belmarsh on the basis that they were journalists – in line with prison rules.

“We will be happy to reconsider future requests to visit the prison, taking into account any additional information that is provided.”

