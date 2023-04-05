Judges end contempt of court proceedings involving ‘Bitcoin inventor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Judges end contempt of court proceedings involving ‘Bitcoin inventor’

By Press Association
Dr Craig Wright, the man who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin (Mark Harrison/Handout/PA)
Dr Craig Wright, the man who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin (Mark Harrison/Handout/PA)

Contempt of court proceedings involving a computer expert who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin have been dropped after judges ruled it was no longer in the public interest to continue.

Dr Craig Wright, who says he is Bitcoin creator “Satoshi Nakamoto”, was facing allegations that he may have deliberately leaked details of a 2022 High Court ruling.

In a judgment given in London on Wednesday, two judges concluded that Dr Wright – who had denied contempt – had “a case to answer” but the costs of devoting further resources to the case would outweigh potential benefits.

The contempt proceedings stemmed from Dr Wright suing blogger Peter McCormack for libel over a series of tweets posted in 2019 that alleged his claim to be the Bitcoin inventor was fraudulent.

Graffiti
The judge said Dr Wright had not established that he is Satoshi (Alamy/PA)

In a ruling last August, Mr Justice Chamberlain concluded the tweets, and a video discussion broadcast on YouTube in which Mr McCormack made similar claims, had caused “serious harm” to Dr Wright’s reputation.

But he awarded damages of just £1 after Dr Wright put forward a “deliberately false” case, claiming he had been disinvited from academic conferences because of the tweets, until days before the libel trial in May.

The judge said Dr Wright had not established that he is Satoshi during the proceedings, as it was for Mr McCormack to prove that his tweets were true and he had abandoned a defence of truth in the case.

A draft embargoed version of Mr Justice Chamberlain’s ruling was shared with lawyers on July 26 – a common practice in the High Court to allow for errors to be corrected before publication.

The judge said Dr Wright posted messages on a 290-member channel on the Slack messaging platform that evening which appeared to refer to the outcome of the judgment.

On July 28, Dr Wright also replied to an email containing a summary of the ruling, copying in five other people “who were not entitled to know the substance of the judgment”, the judge said.

Mr McCormack’s legal team later drew attention to a potential breach of the embargo.

Bitcoin
Bitcoin (Alamy/PA)

A report produced by law firm Ontier, previously representing Dr Wright, said he did not believe his Slack posts breached the embargo and “it was certainly not his intention to do so”.

If the posts were considered to be a breach by the court, it was “entirely unintentional and inadvertent” and Dr Wright “unreservedly apologises”, Ontier added.

Ontier’s report said there was nothing in Dr Wright’s messages to indicate a draft judgment had been received and that he did not realise the judgment summary had been on the email chain.

Mr Justice Chamberlain said there was a “real prospect” a court might find Dr Wright intended to disclose the ruling and that the emails may be viewed as a further contempt.

On Wednesday, Lord Justice Warby, who considered the case with Mr Justice Nicklin, rejected Dr Wright’s argument that the Ontier report could not be used as evidence.

Dr Wright’s barristers, Tim Grey and Greg Callus, said in written arguments that due to a “conflict” Ontier no longer represented him, and that the report was filed against his instructions “so cannot be taken as admissions of fact by him”.

They said the report was “at best hearsay, at worst a self-serving document created by the defendant’s firm of solicitors to demonstrate it had not been complicit in an alleged act of criminal contempt”.

Lord Justice Warby said the report should not be excluded from evidence as it related to “admissions made by an agent of the defendant” and that it appeared to have been provided on Dr Wright’s behalf.

“Does Dr Wright have a case to answer? In our opinion he does,” the judge said, but added: “We have concluded it is no longer in the public interest to pursue these proceedings.”

He said the judges considered there was evidence that “a contempt of court may have been committed by Dr Wright” but highlighted the court’s “limited resources” to pursue cases.

Lord Justice Warby said judges were satisfied Dr Wright is now likely to appreciate “how seriously” the court took such cases, adding: “His apology, albeit conditional, appears to reflect this.”

He said the costs of any further proceedings “would outweigh any tangible benefit to the administration of justice”.

A summons previously issued to Dr Wright requiring him to attend court was discharged and proceedings ended.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
2
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
3
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three…
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Canadian man who was caught flying into Aberdeen airport with almost 33 kilos of cannabis has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. Pawlo Albanskyj, 29, from Mississauga near Toronto, was stopped as he arrived on a flight from Toronto via Amsterdam Picture shows; 33kg (?295,000 worth) of cannabis seized from suitcases at Aberdeen airport. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (airport)/National Crime Agency (cannabis haul) Date; Unknown
Canadian who smuggled £295,000 of cannabis into Aberdeen airport jailed
6
Ryan Maclean established Highland Agricultural Contracting in 2018.
Shear energy and expertise for young contractor
7
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Muchacho was located in Rose Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Mexican street food takeaway Muchacho in Aberdeen city centre closes down
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

A90 Toll of Birness
A90 Toll of Birness restricted in both directions due to broken down vehicle
A group of officials open the new and safer Dalfaber level crossing in Aviemore. Image: Frances Porter Photography
New safety barriers at Aviemore level crossing opened after several near misses
Isabel Hogg with pupils Harley Randle and Elizabeth Anderson. Image: Isabel Hogg.
Flying bells come to Aberdeenshire as children learn about Easter in France
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels hopes he is hitting full fitness at the right time
CR0041977 Brechin City v Brora Rangers Brora keeper Logan Ross pounces on the ball in a late goalmouth scramble Botti Biabi trying to make contact ....Pic Paul Reid
Andy Kirk calls on Brechin to be clinical after draw with Brora
Poppy O'Toole has joined the celebrity line-up for Taste of Grampian in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson Design Team
Queen of potatoes Poppy O'Toole to join line-up of talent at Taste of Grampian…
Rory McIlroy reacts to his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the CJ Cup.
Stephen Gallacher: I would love to see Rory McIlroy complete major grand slam at…
Did you know Schoolhill has a connection to Sudan? (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Leila Aboulela: Chance encounter with an Aberdeen statue cured my homesickness
Lynette Sangster has hit out at the sentence given to her abuser Sammy Stewart. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
'An insult to every domestic abuse victim': Mum brands sentence for serial abuser 'a…
Construction work on the Coire Glas hydro pumped storage scheme started with timber clearance and rock drilling (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Angus Peter Campbell: I'm in two minds about the renewable energy revolution

Editor's Picks