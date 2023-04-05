Northern Ireland budgetary position ‘extremely bleak’ – Murphy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland budgetary position ‘extremely bleak’ – Murphy

By Press Association
Conor Murphy leaving Stormont Castle where party representatives met Jayne Brady (Brian Lawless/PA)
Conor Murphy leaving Stormont Castle where party representatives met Jayne Brady (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland’s budgetary position is looking “extremely bleak”, the former Stormont finance minister has warned.

With the ongoing collapse of the Stormont Assembly, the region’s budget is being set by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris while senior civil servants run departments in the absence of ministers.

The political parties entitled to seats on the Stormont Executive received a briefing on the latest position from the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady at Stormont Castle on Wednesday.

Dr Jayne Brady interview
Dr Jayne Brady briefed political leaders on Wednesday (Liam McBurney/PA)

It has been indicated that some departments could be in line for cuts as large as 10%.

Former finance minister and Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said the UK Government had an opportunity to offset some of the deficit by spreading it over a number of years, but instead opted for a “punishment budget”.

“Public services are already on their knees as a consequence of 12 years of austerity, the whole experience of the pandemic,” he said.

“What they have taken is the most hard, tough budget possible, which is going to do very, very significant damage.”

Mr Murphy also spoke of frustration at attending briefings instead of being in office and able to take decisions to try and protect public services.

He criticised the DUP for its position refusing to participate in devolved government until its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

“It’s long past time this nonsense ended in relation to the DUP wandering around talking to themselves while the rest of us suffer the consequences of all of that,” he said.

“We need an Executive back in place, we need to be trying to take these decisions ourselves to offset the damage the Tory government are going to do to public services.”

Northern Ireland budget
DUP MLA Gordon Lyons speaking to the media in the Great Hall at Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

However DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, who served as the economy minister, said the budgetary crisis is the result of a £300 million overspend and cannot be fixed by returning to the executive.

“The reality is that because of the failure to set a budget last year, there was time but the Sinn Fein finance minister failed to get support for a budget, and that meant there was a £300 million overspend last year,” he said.

“That’s now being deducted from this year’s budget and that’s what’s creating the really difficult financial situation that we find ourselves in.”

He added: “You’re right in saying that there’s a budgetary crisis but re-entering the executive in and of itself does not fix that, as I’ve set out there is a £300 million shortfall from last year.

“That’s an issue that will need to be dealt with one way or the other and it’s up to the Government to help us out with that.”

Mr Lyons also called on the UK Government for “flexibility” in repaying the overspend.

“If the Government was willing to work with us, if they were prepared to show some flexibility in terms of the repayment of that amount of money, it would make the issues that we are dealing with right now much easier to deal with, but instead we have £300 million that needs to be cut from the budget this year,” he said.

Northern Ireland budget
DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson outside Stormont Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking earlier outside Stormont Castle DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he hopes that cuts to public services can be avoided.

“Ultimately, the legislation around the budget will come to Westminster, and we’ll be there to put our case for Northern Ireland and make the points we need to make in terms of securing the funding that Northern Ireland needs at this time,” he said.

“The Northern Ireland Office needs to look again at their demand that the overspend from last year is repaid this year, normally such matters are dealt with over a longer period of time, and that would ease the pressure on Northern Ireland departments, so we will be engaging with the Secretary of State on the need to ensure that we have a budget that ensures the Northern Ireland departments are able to deliver the public services that people need here.”

Northern Ireland budget
Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry speaking to the media in the Great Hall at Stormont (Brian Lawless/PA)

Deputy leader of the Alliance Party Stephen Farry said Northern Ireland is in “an extremely serious financial crisis”.

“We haven’t yet got a budget for this financial year, we are expecting one towards the end of April,” he said.

He added that without a functioning Executive civil servants are left in a “virtually impossible situation” in trying to manage departments and public services.

“From our perspective, we believe the only way through this is some form of financial package for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We have to find something to break this vicious cycle. So, we believe the five parties should be meeting with the Government trying to hammer out some financial package for Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland budget
UUP leader Doug Beattie speaking to the media outside Stormont Castle (Brian Lawless/PA)

UUP leader Doug Beattie has said he is “depressed” by what he had heard at the briefing.

“We were talking about an indicative budget, the numbers have been given out and some departments will have to have cuts of up to 10%, and those aren’t sustainable,” he said.

“It’s quite clear that our budget is not going to be able to meet what we need in the next financial year.”

