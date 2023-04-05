Ireland’s defence and neutrality to be examined in forum this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ireland’s defence and neutrality to be examined in forum this summer

By Press Association
Defence Forces soldiers from the 53rd Infantry Group undergo mission readiness training (Niall Carson/PA)
Defence Forces soldiers from the 53rd Infantry Group undergo mission readiness training (Niall Carson/PA)

A forum is to be held this summer to examine issues relating to Ireland’s defence capabilities, security and military neutrality.

The forum will take place across four days in June at three locations in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Micheal Martin announced plans for a “consultative forum on international security policy”.

He said that cybersecurity, hybrid threats, critical infrastructure threats and the triple lock mechanism on Ireland’s neutrality will all be “open for debate”.

“There is a very clear need for an open, informed, respectful and evidence-based discussion on our foreign and our security policy,” he said on Wednesday.

“It’s a broad-based approach, it’s not down to a binary issue around military neutrality, but rather the broad spectrum of foreign and security policy, drawing on the principles along the line of the Citizens’ Assemblies model, but we’ll hear from a range of voices, experts and citizens.

“There’s no preconceived idea in terms of the outcome of the debate but I do think it’s important that we have this national debate.”

The forum is not seen as a fully comprehensive review of Ireland’s security policy and is not intended to override the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces.

It is understood that contributors on up to 20 panels will come from a broad range of perspectives and include participants from other countries re-evaluating their national security position, like Finland and Sweden’s relationship with Nato, as well as neutral countries such as Austria and Switzerland.

It is expected the forum will also assist in the upcoming Strategic Defence Review within the Department of Defence.

The talks may also examine Irish involvement in peacekeeping efforts under UN obligations and EU foreign policy.

One potential avenue for discussion is the risk of the misapplication of a veto from a UN Security Council permanent member limiting the deployment of Irish peacekeepers in jurisdictions the Ireland may want to engage in.

Asked why a Citizens’ Assembly was not set up to examine the issue, Mr Martin said that two are already planned on drugs and on education.

“This model, I think, is a better model for the subject matter, because I think every citizen has an interest in this, every political party has a particular political perspective on this.

“This is a matter of core political philosophy and views and I think it’s important that the forum would facilitate the widest dissemination of those views and the public articulation of those views.”

Mr Martin subsequently told RTE Radio that the Government “doesn’t have any plans” to change Ireland’s military neutrality stance, but added that a broader discussion was needed as “things have changed fairly dramatically with the war in Ukraine”.

He said that Ireland needs to “analyse newer threats” such as the weaponisation of migration and the security of infrastructure such as undersea cables.

“Instinctively when we want to discuss issues like this, people focus in on the narrow subject of military neutrality, but it’s a much broader story and narrative that we want to focus on in terms of Ireland’s role in the modern world with the changing nature of that world,” he said.

Louise Richardson, president of the Carnegie Corporation and former vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, was announced as the chairwoman of the forum.

Mr Martin said: “I am confident that Ms Richardson, who is a native of Co Waterford and a distinguished political scientist with a strong expertise in security policy in her own right, will play a hugely positive role in chairing the discussions.”

The forum will be held on June 22 at University College Cork, June 23 at the University of Galway, and on June 26 and 27 at Dublin Castle.

It will also be open to the general public to attend in person or virtually, and to make written submissions.

