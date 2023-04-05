Archie Battersbee: Mother still fighting for ‘justice’ nearly year after tragedy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who lost a High Court life-support treatment fight centred on her 12-year-old son says she is continuing to pursue “justice” nearly a year after tragedy struck.

Hollie Dance found Archie Battersbee unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend, Essex, on April 7 2022.

The youngster suffered brain damage and died in August after a High Court judge ruled that ending life support treatment was in his best interests.

The Order of Service before the funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ms Dance, who failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn the ruling, has asked the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to consider Archie’s case.

She has complained that his rights as a disabled person were violated.

Campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting Ms Dance, said on Wednesday that the committee had been in touch to say it would consider her “complaint”.

“Nothing can now bring Archie back,” said Ms Dance.

“But I am determined to continue to pursue justice for him and to hold the UK Government properly accountable.”

A coroner ruled in February, following an inquest, that Archie Battersbee died accidentally as a result of a “prank or experiment” which went wrong.