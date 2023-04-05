New test could reassure parents their babies’ hearing aids are working – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New test could reassure parents their babies’ hearing aids are working – study

By Press Association
New test could reassure parents their babies’ hearing aids are working – study (University of Manchester/PA)
New test could reassure parents their babies’ hearing aids are working – study (University of Manchester/PA)

The parents of the one in a 1,000 newborn babies with hearing loss might soon have the reassurance that their children’s hearing aids are picking up speech thanks to a new test.

University of Manchester scientists travelled across the UK in a research van to assess The Cortical Auditory Evoked Potential test –  or Cortical test – on 103 babies aged three to seven months.

In almost all cases, the test showed a positive response to speech played through the baby’s hearing aids when the child could hear the speech at a clear level.

According to the findings, the test showed a negative result when the baby could not hear the speech.

Lead author Anisa Visram, a lecturer at The University of Manchester, said: “One in a 1,000 babies are born with hearing loss and go on to have hearing aids fitted in the first months of life.

“The problem is, it’s not until they are around seven to nine months old at the earliest when we can use traditional tests of hearing.

“This can leave parents concerned about whether or not their babies are hearing the sounds the hearing aids are providing.

“However, our findings show the Cortical Auditory Evoked Potential test can help reassure parents about how babies are hearing through their hearing aids.

“This study would not have been possible without our research van which enabled us to get to parents across the country – a brilliant innovation.”

Marsha Johnson, a parent who took part in the study, said: “Having the research van come to our home has been hugely beneficial.

“When Logan was only a baby, having to disrupt his routine to attend the hospital was a nightmare. So having the ladies come to me and work around us was amazing.”

She added: “They had lots of toys available to entertain Logan too and if I felt he was getting tired we could take a break, they did everything to accommodate us.

“The project itself means so much to me as hearing loss in our family is hereditary, so this research will help massively not only for the future of infants with hearing loss but my son also.”

While the cortical test has been used in Australia, the Manchester team in collaboration with the Interacoustics Research Unit (Lyngby, Denmark) developed a new protocol which used different types of sound stimuli. They also showed the benefit of repeat testing to improve its sensitivity.

In the test, electrodes are placed on the scalp which then record activity in the brain to show whether the baby is perceiving the sound from their hearing aids.

All newborn babies have a hearing screening test when they are born, but if they fail the screening test, they are given another test by audiologists while they sleep, with electrodes being placed on their scalp.

If the follow up test – known as the ABR – shows a hearing loss, the babies are fitted with hearing aids, a process which can take up to three months.

Researchers say there is currently no reliable way of testing how well babies are hearing through their hearing aids between the ages of three and seven months.

Kevin Munro, professor of audiology at The University of Manchester and Manchester Biomedical Research Centre Hearing Health Theme lead, said: “The ability to treat and diagnose hearing loss from an early age is partly down to the research we carried out at Manchester over the last few decades.

“Now we think it’s likely audiologists will be able to test how well a baby is hearing through their hearing aid during that crucial period from between three and seven months where no testing is currently available.

“Not only does this give parents the reassurance their child’s hearing aid is working, but also in instances when the babies are still not hearing despite the hearing aids, it will set in motion the process of cochlear implantation more quickly.”

The study – which was carried out before the pandemic – is published in the journal Ear and Hearing and was funded by the National Institute for Health and care Research (NIHR) Research for Patient Benefit Programme, NIHR Manchester Biomedical Research Centre, the William Demant Foundation, the Marston Family Foundation, and the Owrid Foundation.

