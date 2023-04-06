Coldstream Guard who sold bullets to undercover officer is jailed for three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coldstream Guard who sold bullets to undercover officer is jailed for three years

By Press Association
Coldstream Guardsman Rajon Graham at Southwark Crown Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Coldstream Guardsman Rajon Graham at Southwark Crown Court (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A soldier from the elite unit responsible for protecting the royal family has been jailed for three years after selling bullets to an undercover officer in a police sting.

Rajon Graham, 34, a lance sergeant in the 1st Battalion of the Coldstream Guards – recognisable by the distinctive red jackets and black bearskin hats – was dishonourably discharged from the British Army in October last year after pleading guilty to four counts of selling ammunition.

He was based at the Wellington Barracks near Buckingham Palace and tasked with carrying out state and ceremonial duties at the time of the offences between December 7, 2020 and January 28, 2021, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Graham sold a total of 300 9mm bullets, which he referred to as “sweets”, wrapped in Bacofoil sandwich bags, for £5,800 in cash to an officer posing as a serious criminal involved in the drugs trade.

The ammunition was from a manufacturer who supplied the Coldstream Guards – the oldest continuous regiment in the Army, which carries out ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle – but the Army claimed the bullets were not stolen from the military, the court heard.

However, Judge David Tomlinson, sentencing Graham, who was born in Jamaica, to a total of three years on Thursday said: “Your ability to obtain this ammunition must have been connected to your occupation.”

The judge praised married father-of-one Graham’s “exemplary” service “provided to this prodigious wing of our armed services” over eight years.

He added: “You believed that the person who paid you for this ammunition was an active criminal and someone you must or ought to have realised was part of an organised crime group.

“In fact, no harm was done because the individual you did this business with was an undercover police officer.”

The court heard Graham, who was responsible for the ceremonial kit used by the regiment, including swords and bearskins, boasted to the undercover officer, “D”, of his criminal network.

He took D inside Victoria Barracks, the Windsor base of the Coldstream Guards, during a meeting on December 17, 2020, and offered to show him live rifles in the armoury, but the officer refused because it was “too risky”.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC said: “The defendant intended there to be a high risk of death or serious harm because he was selling 300 live bullets to an individual he believed was involved in the dealing of drugs and had criminal associates who needed live ammunition in the context of the drugs trade.”

Coldstream Guards inspection
Soldiers from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards at Victoria Barracks in Windsor as they prepare for Trooping the Colour (Steve Parsons/PA)

Graham was arrested alongside Warrant Officer Kirtland Gill, 42, who was due to become the first black regimental sergeant major in the Coldstream Guards.

He was cleared of plotting to sell ammunition with Graham after a trial last year after claiming he had “no knowledge” of the scheme and telling the jury his friend Graham set him up.

“He’s leading a double life,” he said. “I would even question if he’s mentally stable.”

Graham was arrested again just two weeks after he entered his guilty pleas for giving someone a revolver loaded with two live rounds at a party in Tottenham, north London, in December 2021, but not charged.

Austin Stoton, defending, said he had an “impeccable service record” but fell into “desolate times” after suffering depression following his return to the UK from a tour of Afghanistan in 2013.

“This was the beginning of this rather sad tale,” he said, telling the court his client was told by a Jamaican friend he could make money from selling ammunition.

“He realises that was a stupid, naive thing to do.”

Detective Constable Simon Dadgostar, from the Flying Squad, said: “The actions of Graham are simply shocking.

“Our detailed and protracted investigation highlighted the lengths he went to in order to hide his criminal activity.

“Graham was in a position of trust and power which he abused and now he will pay the price.

“The Met will continue to work hard in preventing firearms and ammunition making it onto London’s streets, and tackling all forms of violence.”

