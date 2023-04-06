Met Police chief: ‘Nonsensical I cannot kick out badly behaved officers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Met Police chief: ‘Nonsensical I cannot kick out badly behaved officers’

By Press Association
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Aaron Chown/PA)

The head of Britain’s biggest police force has said it is “nonsensical” he cannot sack police officers after he moved to clean up the workforce.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who started the role in September, believes hundreds of corrupt officers serving in the force should not be in the job.

The murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer and ex-Pc David Carrick being unmasked as a serial abuser and rapist are among the scandals to have hit the force – branded institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist in a major review.

It comes as officers were moved from fighting terror and serious crime to help clean up the force.

Metropolitan Police measures
Britain’s biggest police force has moved officers from tackling serious and organised crime and counter-terrorism to internal standards to help clean-up its workforce (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Mark told BBC Radio London on Thursday morning: “In all cases, I don’t have the final say on who’s in the Metropolitan Police. I know that sounds mad, I’m the commissioner.

“There are independent legal tribunals who can decide that we have to keep somebody even though we want to sack them, and that’s one of the powers that has to be changed.

“The Home Secretary is doing a review which she’ll publish at the end of this month.

“If you expect me to sort out the cultural issues in the Met and get rid of the people, then give me the power to do it.

“Can you imagine sitting with the chief executive of a big organisation saying they weren’t allowed to sack certain people – somebody has to decide for them? It seems nonsensical.”

He added officers kicked out of the force will also be prosecuted if they have committed crimes.

In a letter to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Sir Mark said the work to clean up the force was so urgent that around 90 officers had been diverted from serious crimes to the Directorate for Professional Standards (DPS).

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Mark said: “Not only have we increased our DPS by 150 people, but the scale and urgency of this work has meant diverting officers from other missions such as serious and organised crime and counter terrorism.

“Over the last three months we have had, on average, 90 additional officers and staff from these areas supporting DPS.

“The shared determination has been seen through the excess of volunteers.

“We have taken this decision because we cannot succeed in any policing mission unless we resolve these issues as urgently as possible.”

He added: “The most urgent thing is to, if you like, remove the cancer from the body and that’s what this is about, that first step.”

The Met is carrying out a series of reviews of officers and staff to try to weed out those who should not be in the job.

More than 1,000 records where officers and staff were accused of domestic violence or sexual offences in the past 10 years have now been checked to make sure the right decision was taken.

A total of 161 Met officers have criminal convictions, 76 for serious traffic offences including drink driving and careless driving.

Another 49 have convictions for crimes of dishonesty or violence – eight of whom committed the offences while they were police officers and remain serving with the force.

Other crimes include drug possession, criminal damage and public order offences, and three serving officers have convictions for sexual offences.

Metropolitan Police – stock
The Met is carrying out a series of reviews of officers (Nick Ansell/PA)

Sir Mark said he saw the list and thought ‘Crikey, that’s not right’.

However, he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme there is not enough “leeway” to dismiss the “hundreds” of people in the force who should not be there.

All 50,000 employees of the Met are being checked against the police national database, which is used for intelligence.

So far, of the 10,000 records that have been checked, 38 cases of potential misconduct have been uncovered and 55 where there is an off-duty association with a criminal.

Ms Braverman said: “The Met plays a unique role in keeping millions of Londoners safe and protecting the country from terrorism, so it is crucial the public has confidence in the force to carry out these duties with the utmost professionalism.

“I have been clear that a relentless focus on improving standards and common sense policing is required.

“Sir Mark’s update on the work to root out unfit officers demonstrates the scale of this challenge but I have confidence in his plan to turn around the Met and ensure the force is delivering for the public.

“I am also driving forward work to review the police dismissals process to ensure the system is effective at removing officers who fall below the standards we expect.”

Mr Khan said: “It is right that action is now being taken to review and remove vetting from officers who cannot be trusted to police London – the first step to removing them from the Met altogether.”

Susan Hall, chair of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee, said the number of criminal convictions “proved” the force’s vetting service is not “fit for purpose”.

Abigail Ampofo, of leading domestic abuse charity Refuge said: “While we welcome the Met addressing the issue of its wholly inadequate vetting practices, and rooting out officers who have committed crimes, we remain concerned that this approach is failing to address the systemic problems within the Met and wider policing.

“Releasing a series of figures obscures the real issue – a force which is institutionally misogynistic, racist and homophobic.

“Unless Sir Mark Rowley can recognise the extent of this issue and begin the work of root and branch reform, survivors will not regain the confidence to approach the police about crimes perpetrated against them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened this morning. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Two-vehicle crash on A92 Bridge of Muchalls leaves transporter on its side
2
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
3
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
4
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
5
Estabulo uses the Gaucho-style of service, with waiters carving off chunks of meat for hungry diners. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: First look at Aberdeen’s new Brazillian barbecue
6
Forfar Mart is expected to run for a further month and will cease auction sales thereafter
Farewell to auction sales at Forfar Mart
7
Reeve Smart was seen driving at 10pmh while suspected of under the influence. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
10mph driver was slurring and smelling of alcohol with ketamine in the car
8
Leanne Roger at the Stinky Beasties pet shop in Banchory. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Banchory pet shop owner hoping to convert people to vegan and natural products
9
Drivers have caused damage to the Bellfield Car Park in Banchory. Pictured is councillor Ann Ross who is urging residents to report anti-social driving. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
‘Something needs to be done’: Banchory car park damaged while loud exhausts from ‘cruisers’…
10
The A9 at Dalwhinnie . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
A9 restricted in both directions following an accident

More from Press and Journal

Union street
Temporary traffic restrictions along Union Street due to investigative works by Aberdeen City Council
a95 crash Ballindalloch
Emergency services called to collision on A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Brora Rangers are out now.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Brora Rangers highlights and reaction
Back row (left to right): David Isaac, Ally Cerexhe, Mark Scott;. Front row: James Hardie, Finlo Cottier. Image: Oban RNLI/ Stephen Lawson.
Oban RNLI lifeboat coxswains reach collective 100 years of service milestone
sheep sculptures
Artists design vibrant sheep sculptures on display across Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire
The annual Archie Foundation abseil challenge will return on July 29. Image: Archie Foundation.
Will you brave the tower? Archie Foundation looking for thrill-seeking volunteers to take on…
Save our Surgeries group are planning a protest at the Moray Coast Medical Practice over branch surgery closures in Burghead and Hopeman.
'If they don't come to us, then we'll go to them': Save our Surgeries…
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Aberdeen's over-50s basketball team with the Strathclyde Masters Tournament trophy.
Aberdeen over-50s basketball team win Strathclyde Masters Tournament
Come on ye reds ... young fans join the chant with their Euro Extra editions of the "Evening Express.". Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen reached the European Cup Winners' Cup final with five-star display against Waterschei

Editor's Picks

Most Commented