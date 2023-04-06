Little old me is humbled and honoured, says Maundy Money recipient

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the recipients of the Maundy Money said she could not believe “little old me” had been selected to be at York Minster for the ceremony.

Joan Plant, 76, travelled from the village of Eyam in Derbyshire, for Thursday’s service. Eyam is famous for its isolation during the 17th century plague outbreak.

Mrs Plant said: “I’m a champion of Eyam.

“I promised I would bring them all here with me in my heart.”

Asked about how she found she had been nominated, Mrs Plant said: “I sat and cried for half an hour.

“I couldn’t believe that little old me, from Eyam in Derbyshire, had been chosen to be here today.

“It’s such a privilege. I’m so humbled and honoured.

“As I stood in church last week, I promised them I would bring them with me.”

Mrs Plant’s ninth great aunt is Margaret Blackwell, who famously survived the plague by drinking a jug of boiling fat.

Mildred Lynch, 80, from Liverpool, said: “I was shocked, I just felt terribly humbled, it’s an honour.”

Mrs Lynch was selected for her work at St Bridget and St Thomas Church in Wavertree and the fact she and her husband had fostered more than 150 children over 35 years.

She said the day was “wonderful, very moving”.

Anthony Houghton-Brown receives Maundy Money from the King during the Royal Maundy Service (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Anthony Houghton-Brown, who has Parkinson’s, said he had been selected for his work to raise £30,000 for research into the disease and for his work as a church warden in his village of Tingewick, near Buckingham.

The 74-year-old explained how some of his fundraising was done by skydiving.

Mr Houghton-Brown said the day was “very special”.

“I said thank you Your Majesty and I hope all goes well with the coronation, and he replied ‘so do I’,” the pensioner said.

The Rev Bob Sidgwick, 78, is a deacon in the Thirsk area of North Yorkshire who has an extensive ministry with the biker community and rides a 1500cc motorcycle around his patch.

Rev Bob Sidgwick ahead of the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster (Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph/PA)

He said he was “over the moon” when he got the invite.

Mr Sidgwick said: “To actually be one of the first to get the Maundy Money off the King is something I will treasure forever. It will be a family heirloom.”