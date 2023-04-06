Sister of disabled woman dropped by carers ‘feels sense of betrayal and anger’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sister of disabled woman dropped by carers ‘feels sense of betrayal and anger’

By Press Association
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue Residential Care Home in Hampton, south London (Family handout/PA)
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue Residential Care Home in Hampton, south London (Family handout/PA)

The sister of a disabled woman who died days after being dropped by care home workers has said her sense of “betrayal and anger” is “as powerful as ever” after an inquest found that the fall partly led to her sister’s death.

Lyn Parker, 64, fractured her ribs and both arms when she fell at least 1.5 metres after two care workers tried to lift her from her wheelchair into her bed using a sling at Tudor Avenue Residential Care Home in Hampton, south London.

Ms Parker, from Kingston-upon-Thames, was on the floor for more than three hours before an ambulance took her to Kingston Hospital alone on January 15 2021, West London Coroner’s Court heard.

Jurors were told that she was discharged from hospital with undiagnosed rib fractures and a fracture to her left arm.

Lyn Parker inquest
Lyn Parker (Family Handout/PA)

She was taken back the next morning after a carer found her left arm “swollen and black”, was treated for the “missed” fractures, and admitted.

Ms Parker, who was non-verbal, died 10 days later at Kingston Hospital on January 25 2021.

Her sister Kim Parker said in a statement shared by Fieldfisher law firm: “Fundamentally you have to be able to trust the people caring for your relatives – particularly those who can’t speak for themselves.

“It’s devastating to think what Lyn suffered being dropped and hurt by the carers she trusted most at (the) care home, and then left to go to hospital on her own.”

She added: “These terrible failings must not be forgotten or glossed over, and promises kept that things will improve. They have to, or Lyn will simply become another statistic, and that would be unbearable.”

The jury found the medical cause of death to be aspiration pneumonia, rib and arm fractures followed by kyphoscoliosis and epilepsy.

Giving a “narrative” verdict, the jury said Ms Parker’s fall, combined with her pre-existing conditions, led to her death.

Coroner Lydia Brown did not give jurors leave to make findings that the paramedic treatment or any aspect of hospital care caused or contributed to Ms Parker’s death.

Kim Parker previously told the inquest that her sister was “a victim of a catalogue of catastrophic failures”.

She said: “(Lyn) was a victim of a catalogue of catastrophic failures and I just feel that what happened in the care home and what happened in the emergency department… her failure to be correctly triaged and diagnosed is still quite hard for me to take in.”

She said her sister became “prone” to aspiration and chest infection after her throat was burned by a carer who gave her “scalding hot food”.

Lyn Parker inquest
Lyn Parker (Family Handout/PA)

The court heard regular hospital admissions following the accident prompted “best interest meetings” between medical professionals and carers and family, who “always” concluded that Ms Parker’s learning difficulties “should not influence the decision to resuscitate”.

The sister added that nevertheless the do not resuscitate (DNR) order “always” came up as a “new decision” whenever Ms Parker was admitted to hospital.

Of Ms Parker’s hospital care after her fall in January 2021, her sister said: “We were patronised and treated like idiots all the while we were aware that Lyn’s learning disabilities counted against her in terms of treatment and the DNR decision was a continual threat.”

In a statement to the court Dr Sumit Dutta, who treated Ms Parker in the emergency department on January 15, said he “should have” arranged a trauma CT scan and that had he done so, the patient would have been admitted to hospital that evening.

Dr Khalid Mohammed Ali co-led an internal investigation into Ms Parker’s care and told jurors that though the initial medical team should have “widened the scope of their investigation” it would not have changed the outcome.

Rebekah Schiff, a consultant geriatrician and general physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, told the court as an independent expert that Ms Parker’s death was “inevitable” once she fell and fractured her ribs.

Caron Heyes, representing the family, said: “Lyn was the tragic victim of catastrophic failures of care that were simply not acceptable and caused her avoidable death.

“We cannot go on and on hearing about failures to protect people with learning disabilities from avoidable errors in care. It is up to the institutions involved to listen, learn and to keep their promises to ensure people in their care are safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy
The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show is available for free right here!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview for April 7 - as the Cement Mixer…
Chinese flag
China in our hands? Far East beckons for Scottish staples
Lyn Parker died following a hoist transfer at Tudor Avenue Residential Care Home in Hampton, south London (Family handout/PA)
'I’m just getting started': Why 23-year-old Craig Robert Scott of Aberdeen's Bartenders Lounge is…
Jim Greenwood. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gordonians journey fills head coach Jim Greenwood with pride
Orkney head coach Derek Robb.
Orkney face difficult Hillhead Jordanhill test in efforts to make it seven wins on…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented