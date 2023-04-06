Boy, 13, creates new handmade ‘Hope Bowl’ to help children globally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 13, creates new handmade ‘Hope Bowl’ to help children globally

By Press Association
Gabriel Clark with The Hope Bowl (Save the Children)
Gabriel Clark with The Hope Bowl (Save the Children)

A 13-year-old who previously went viral after raising more than £250,000 for Ukrainian children via a raffle to win his handmade wooden bowl hopes his latest fundraiser will have the same “magical energy”.

Gabriel Clark became a viral sensation last year when his ‘Bowl for Ukraine’ – a wooden bowl he carved, which was etched with a blue-and-yellow ring in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – garnered the attention of avid supporters, who helped him to raise a staggering amount for Save the Children, following a social media post from his father Richard.

This year, the 13-year-old who lives in Cumbria has decided to create another bowl, called ‘The Hope Bowl’, which was inspired after seeing how the money from his first fundraiser has benefited children in a school in Warsaw, Poland, last week.

Gabriel told the PA news agency: “I had an absolutely amazing time. All the children were so polite and they had amazing English.

Boy playing ping pong
13-year-old Gabriel Clark playing ping pong with children in a school who have benefited from a fundraiser he set up (Save the Children)

“We played some traditional Ukrainian board games – I got horribly beaten in a game of ping pong – and I painted wooden eggs with the children, which is very traditional for Ukrainians.

“It was really interesting to learn about their culture and experience that firsthand.”

Boy and girl holding a painting
Gabriel Clark getting a painting from Karina at the school – her name has been changed (Save the Children)

He added that what stood out to him the most was “how much the children were just like me and my friends”.

“It just stuck with me so much that there were so many children that, despite what they have been through, were so similar to me – there was one that did Taekwondo and another that played the drums.

“But I think the highlight of the trip was being given a beautiful blue-and-yellow painting by a young girl called Karina (whose name has been changed for safeguarding reasons), that represents Ukrainian fields and sky.

“It now hangs on my wall above my desk.”

Different coloured eggs on a table
Easter eggs which Gabriel painted with children he visited in the school in Warsaw, Poland (Save the Children)

The school supports more than 450 children from Ukraine aged between six and 17 to study the Ukrainian curriculum in their native language, as well as providing Polish language lessons.

This year, Gabriel is raising money for Save the Children’s Emergency Fund, to support children further afield, in places including East Africa.

“I feel as though children can sometimes be underappreciated and they need our support because they can’t work to earn money to help themselves,” Gabriel said.

“And the world has so many issues with it so I think if I can do my part to straighten some of them out then I want to try.”

Boy holding a bowl
Gabriel working on his bowl next to an image of his finished bowl (Save the Children)

His bowl took him 10 hours to turn and includes three types of wood – ash, sapele and zebrano – which represent three of the main areas of Save the Children’s work around the world – education, food and medicine.

“I wanted to use different types of wood to make the bowl stripy or segmented to represent the different countries Save the Children work in and to show how they help different people around the world,” Gabriel added.

Gabriel has already raised more than £6,000 and added that seeing people support his project both via his fundraising page and on his Instagram page – where he documents the journey behind making the bowl – has been “amazing”.

“I’m delighted by how well it’s going and everyone is so nice.

“I was not sure if I would get a similar response or not and the support really keeps me going and inspires me.”

Reminiscing on his first fundraiser, Gabriel said: “Presenting the Baftas with Jason Isaacs was a real highlight for me.

“He was so sweet, he’s just an absolutely brilliant guy.

“And getting support from Stephen Fry and JK Rowling and Cher just blew me away.”

A draw for the bowl closes on April 14, and Gabriel hopes it provides some joy around the Easter period.

Boy posing
Gabriel Clark said he hopes his bowl provides some Easter cheer for the winner of the draw (Save the Children)

“I wanted to make a bowl to support Save the Children, but also give people something to look forward to and bring back some of that magical energy that happened in 2022,” he added.

Gabriel’s father – Richard, 53, a writer and TV director – added: “This project was hugely ambitious and it was much more work from the ground up this time round.

“Gabriel’s spent weeks planning and designing the bowl and then going to Poland.

“Piecing the bowl together was also incredibly tricky because it involved gluing several pieces of wood together and there was a real danger that because the woods have different densities, when you turn it, it could explode.”

Boy looking at a bowl
Gabriel Clark working on his bowl (Save the Children)

Mr Clark said that Gabriel also hoped to demonstrate the strides made in his woodworking skills since last year.

“We are hugely proud of him for also giving up a lot of his Easter holidays to create and promote the bowl and bring some Easter cheer,” he added.

Lisa Aubrey, head of regional fundraising and engagement at Save the Children, added: “We are incredibly grateful for Gabriel’s continued support and everyone who has so far entered the draw for his latest wooden masterpiece.

“Our ambition to make the world a better place for children simply couldn’t happen without the efforts of young people like Gabriel.”

The fundraiser can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/thehopebowl

Gabriel’s Instagram page can be accessed here: https://www.instagram.com/clarkie_woodwork/

