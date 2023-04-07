Ed Byrne performs VR comedy show, but insists ‘a robot isn’t taking my job’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Ed Byrne performs VR comedy show, but insists ‘a robot isn’t taking my job’

By Press Association
Ed Byrne said he has no fears artificial intelligence will be taking his job any time soon (PA)
Ed Byrne said he has no fears artificial intelligence will be taking his job any time soon (PA)

Irish comedian Ed Byrne has performed a new stand-up comedy show that allows fans to watch him via a virtual reality (VR) headset, but insists he is not worried about new technology such as artificial intelligence “taking his job”.

The 50-year-old completed a set at The Comedy Store in Soho, London, which was filmed using a 360-degree camera providing close-up views of Byrne and clear footage of the audience watching and laughing, including those who did not laugh as well.

“If you look over to the left, you’ll be able to see the woman who was sitting there who didn’t crack a smile the entire time, you can focus on her if you want,” the comedian explained.

Byrne “liked the innovation” of the VR headset and is “surprised” it has not been introduced into the comedy industry sooner, until PICO, the company behind the headset, collaborated with the comedian to produce the immersive show.

“I’m surprised, if I’m honest, it’s taken this long for somebody to take up the idea of doing stand-up comedy in a VR format,” the Mock The Week panellist said.

“I have to hand it to PICO for being the ones who’ve done it because I thought it was going to happen a long time ago.”

The comedian, who has been doing stand-up for more than 30 years, believes the VR headset allows people who typically avoid the front-row seat to experience this without the fear of “being picked on or spoken to directly by the comedian”.

“What’s great about this is you get to sit in that seat and get that view without any of the worry of actually being picked on or spoken to directly by the comedian,” he said.

“It’s like watching a horror film – it’s scary, but it’s safe.”

Though he welcomes the new medium, he said there is “higher pressure” for comedians to perform as VR allows no room for editing like in traditional stand-up.

Byrne was speaking in the Comedy Store in Soho (PA)

“The thing about filming something for a virtual reality experience is that you can’t edit it,” he explained.

“Normally when you do stand-up for a TV, it’s a case of ‘give us 15 minutes and we’ll cut it down to 12’. You can sort of throw stuff out there and there’s less pressure.

“There’s slightly higher pressure on you to give your best performance … but at this stage, I’ve been doing it for 30 years now, so if I can’t give you a decent 10 minutes from start to finish, I may as well hang up my microphone.”

Though it seems VR and artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially revolutionise the way fans consume comedy, Byrne is confident that this technology will not take over his job any time soon.

“I have no worries whatsoever about AI replacing stand-up comedy,” he said.

“I understand the leap from VR to AI as a discussion point, but, no.

“Just judging by scripts that have been written by Chat GPT and things like that, what’s funny about them is that they’re not that funny.”

“So at this point, I’m not overly worried about a robot taking over my job.”

However, the comedian is worried whether VR might prevent fans from attending comedy clubs.

“I think the more pertinent question is whether or not VR would replace going out,” he explained.

“If VR is too faithful and captures the atmosphere too well, are people going to do that instead of going to stand-up comedy?”

He hopes the new medium will allow comics to perform hour-long sets and admits that he would be willing to attempt it.

“I’d love to see a full special in this form. I’m surprised no-one’s done it yet.

“I think the idea of releasing an entire hour-long show by one comic is a great format to do it.

“I quite fancy it myself … I think that will be the next thing.”

Byrne will perform at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August before starting his Tragedy Plus Time tour in September.

The tour is inspired by the loss of his younger brother, Paul Byrne, who died in February 2022 aged 44.

He explores “whether or not enough time has passed for me to make jokes” about his brother’s death.

Graham Norton Show – London
Byrne’s tour is inspired by the loss of his younger brother (Ian West/PA)

“[The tour] is based on something that Mark Twain is supposed to have said is that humour is tragedy plus time, so I’m going to be testing that theory,” the comedian said.

Despite the “awful” experience, he said that looking back at the situation “was really quite funny”.

“The music I picked to play as we turned off his life support system was incredibly inappropriate, and at the time was horrific,” he said.

“I played Sebadoh and I played the whole album – he took a long time to go – and the last song was a song called As The World Dies, The Eyes of God Grow Larger, which is as horrific as it sounds.

“But now looking back was like, ‘how did you pick that song? Why would you pick that?’

“It is incredible how much funny stuff happens around death when your emotions are incredibly heightened.”

Speaking of his brother’s passing on tour, Byrne said he is “looking forward” to “remember him and talk about him for 90 minutes”.

“When he died, I was still on tour with my old show, and when I went back on the road after he died it was the best I felt in two weeks being on that stage,” he said.

“That 90 minutes I was on stage was the one time I didn’t think about it, so that was a great escape.”

Ed Byrne is headlining the second episode of PICO’s first VR comedy series – Stand Up at The Comedy Store.

All episodes are free to watch and users of PICO headsets can find them in the PICO store. For more information about PICO visit: www.picoxr.com/uk/products/pico4 and for more info on Ed’s upcoming shows visit: www.edbyrne.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented