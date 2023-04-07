Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims by reading names out loud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims by reading names out loud

By Press Association
Reverend Bridget Spain and Trish Webb Duffy of the Unitarian Church, Dublin ahead of the name reading event (PA/Cillian Sherlock)
Reverend Bridget Spain and Trish Webb Duffy of the Unitarian Church, Dublin ahead of the name reading event (PA/Cillian Sherlock)

The names of the nearly 3,600 people who died as a result of conflict in Northern Ireland between 1966 and 2019 were read out loud as part of a ceremony in Dublin.

The event at the Dublin Unitarian Church on St Stephen’s Green started at midday and was due to end at approximately 3pm.

Speaking before the ceremony, the church’s Minister Rev Bridget Spain said the reading of the names is worthwhile to remember those who died.

“It was such a waste of life, we don’t want to go back there,” she said.

“It gives those dead people a voice, just for the second it takes to read their name,” she added.

Several volunteers took turns reading the alphabetical list throughout the three-hour ceremony.

Ms Spain said members of the congregation and the wider public come and go, and nobody is expected to stay for the entire ceremony.

“25 years on (from the Good Friday Agreement), we seem to think that everything is OK.

“If our publicity here makes somebody think back to what it was like then and say: ‘We’re not going there, can we work towards something better?’

“It’s worth it.”

She said it can be very emotional reading the list of names.

The church said the commemoration is the only religious service of its kind in Ireland.

It said the shooting in February of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is “a grim warning that the killings may not be over.

“These readings illustrate powerfully the terrible, random nature of death in war and civil conflict.

“All human life and death is in these mournful lists: British soldiers, IRA volunteers, loyalist paramilitaries, Ulster policemen and women, part-time UDR men, prison officers, gardai, civil rights marchers, judges, businessmen, farmers, taxi drivers, social workers, housewives, children of all ages.

“People killed walking home from the pub, while watching football on the television, while attending church; people killed on buses and trains; and walking and shopping and visiting in London and Birmingham, Dublin and Monaghan, Belfast and Derry and Banbridge and Omagh and a score of other Northern Irish towns and villages.”

Referencing the recent raised terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland, Ms Spain wanted to spread a message of optimism on the occasion.

“I’m trying to say to people to think back to that time when everybody was so optimistic.

“Let’s think back to those good days and try and get back there and work on what was built 25 years ago.”

Opening the ceremony, Ms Spain quoted John Hume: “Difference is the essence of humanity.

“Difference is an accident of birth and therefore should never be your source of hatred.

“The answer to difference is to respect it.

“Therein lies the most fundamental principal of peace: Respect for diversity.”

Abbey Theatre artistic Director Caitriona McLaughlin was the first volunteer to read names.

Referencing the ending of The Crucible, she said: “The people on this list had no choice what truth or untruth they would sign their name to.

“The names we read today are associated forever with the trauma we call the Troubles but by reading these names they will not be defined by it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented