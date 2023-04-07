Current leaders need to show courage which brought about peace deal – Mitchell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Current leaders need to show courage which brought about peace deal – Mitchell

By Press Association
People applaud after taking part in Worship Between the Gates, part of the Human peace wall in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
People applaud after taking part in Worship Between the Gates, part of the Human peace wall in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Current political leaders in Northern Ireland need to act with the same “courage and vision” as those who secured the Good Friday Agreement, the man who chaired the 1998 negotiations has said.

Senator George Mitchell said history would judge favourably those who had helped to bring about the historic peace deal.

Several events are taking place in Northern Ireland as people reflect 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement.

While the 25th anniversary of the signing of the accord is April 10, the holy day of Good Friday will always be associated with the diplomatic feat that brought 30 years of bloodshed largely to an end.

A number of key architects of the deal as well as current politicians gathered for a commemorative event at Stormont.

National Archives papers released
(l to r) Bertie Ahern, George Mitchell and Tony Blair after they signed the Good Friday peace agreement in 1998 (Dan Chung/PA)

Delivering a video address, Mr Mitchell said the greatest heroes from that time were the people of Northern Ireland and their political leaders.

He said: “The people supported, worked for and established a democratic, peaceful process as their preferred form of governance.

“They rejected violence as a way to resolve their differences.”

Mr Mitchell said many politicians had taken huge risks.

He added: “But they did what was right for the people they represented and history will judge them favourably.”

The former senator said the Good Friday Agreement did not resolve all outstanding issues but that it did end political violence.

The anniversary of the historic deal comes as Northern Ireland’s powersharing institutions remain collapsed in a protest by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Mitchell added: “It is now up to the current leaders of Northern Ireland, of the United Kingdom, of Ireland, to act with the same courage and vision as did their predecessors 25 years ago.

“Current leaders can and must do whatever is necessary to preserve peace, to restore self-government to Northern Ireland, to ensure for those they represent freedom, hope and opportunity for all.”

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern told the Stormont ceremony it was not fair to the people of Northern Ireland that some institutions of the Good Friday Agreement are not currently working.

He said: “Personally, I don’t think it is sustainable or desirable or fair to the people of Northern Ireland that the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement, whether they be here in the Assembly, the north south bodies or the British Irish council, are not working.

“I just wish that those who have the power nowadays to make these things happen will do so very quickly when these few weeks are over.

“Otherwise, our efforts are partially in vain and I don’t think any of us wish that.”

A number of Northern Ireland politicians who helped to negotiate the peace deal also addressed the event.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams told the Stormont event countless lives had been saved by the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams said countless lives had been saved by the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “The last 25 years have been up and down, and there have been many twists and turns, but one thing is for certain, we are all in a better place.

“Despite current challenges, the future is bright.

“If you doubt that, think of the countless lives that have been saved or reflect on events in other parts of the world at this time.”

Referring to a number of young people who took part in the ceremony, former Ulster Unionist leader Lord Empey said: “They are the second generation that has grown up in this country who have no working knowledge of what violence and our Troubles meant.

“If there’s nothing else it has achieved, that in itself is a victory.”

Former SDLP leader Mark Durkan said those who negotiated the agreement provided a lesson for today.

He said: “We can bring back the spirit and the ethic that they put into achieving the agreement.

“That sense of collective purpose, that ability to cut through all the noise of difference and create shared institutions and shared arrangements.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

On Friday morning, some victims of the Troubles gathered on a Co Down beach to watch the sun rise as they looked back on the deal that changed the region’s future and became a blueprint for resolving global conflicts.

In Belfast, people from the Shankill and Falls areas formed a human chain and stood in silence for 25 seconds.

In Dublin, the names of the nearly 3,600 people who died as a result of conflict in Northern Ireland between 1966 and 2019 are being read out loud as part of a ceremony on St Stephen’s Green.

Next week, US President Joe Biden will visit Belfast in a trip to commemorate a quarter of a decade since the US-brokered peace accord.

The following week, further events will be held which are to be attended by former US president Bill Clinton and his wife, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented