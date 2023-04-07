Families of Troubles victims unite to remember hope of Good Friday Agreement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Families of Troubles victims unite to remember hope of Good Friday Agreement

By Press Association
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)
Victims and survivors of the Troubles gather in Killough, Downpatrick, Co Down, to watch the sun rise to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Liam McBurney/PA)

Family members of Troubles victims have been recalling the sense of hope brought about by the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago.

A number of victims and survivors gathered on the beach at Killough in Co Down on Friday morning to watch the sun rise to mark the anniversary of the historic peace deal.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Paddy McKenna Gallagher (left) whose father Peter Gallagher was killed by the UDA as he was getting out of his work van and Louis Johnston whose father David Johnston, a serving police officer, was killed by the IRA (Liam McBurney/PA)

Among them was Paddy McKenna Gallagher, whose father Peter Gallagher was shot as he went to work in 1993 by the UDA.

He said he was 13 when the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998.

He said: “I remember that feeling of hope that was everywhere at the time.

“There was that feeling that we young people were the future, that we had a much brighter future than our parents and the people who had lived throughout all of the Troubles.

“That has faded in terms of young people’s involvement in how we move forward, but it has been a success because people are not being murdered on the streets in the levels that they were.”

Mr McKenna Gallagher said the agreement should now evolve as society moves into the next 25 years.

He said: “The politics haven’t really worked but the people of this wee country are the success of the Good Friday Agreement.”

Louie Johnston’s father David, a reserve constable in the RUC, was shot dead by the IRA nine months before the agreement was signed.

He said: “The Good Friday Agreement is important, it is important that we mark the occasion.

“I was only eight when the agreement was signed.

“I remember growing up at the tail-end of the Troubles, I have memories of the Troubles.

“The Troubles very directly came to my house.

“But I also remember that post the agreement I was able to grow up in relative peace, that is something that is very important, something that should be celebrated, that we were able to achieve that.”

Mr Johnston added: “It has been successful in the terms that we have relative peace in Northern Ireland.

“Is the Agreement perfect? No, but what peace agreement is?

“There are always aspects that from the lens of history you might want to review or look at again.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Josephine McAteer (left) whose father Gabriel Wiggins was killed in 1979 by the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) when he answered a knock at the front door of his home and Alan McBride who lost his wife Sharon and father-in-law Desmond Frizzell in the Shankill Bomb panted by the IRA (Liam McBurney/PA)

Josephine McAteer’s father Gabriel Wiggins was shot dead by loyalists.

She said watching the sun rising symbolised a new beginning.

Ms McAteer said the legacy of the Good Friday Agreement was peace in Northern Ireland.

She said: “Everybody wants to live in peace. We just have to agree.

“If we could all agree on one thing it would be peace.

“Let the orange and green go.”

“Watching the sun come up is hope for new beginnings.”

Alan McBride, whose wife and father-in-law were both killed in the 1993 IRA Shankill bomb in Belfast, added: “It was incredible being here with all these people, Catholic and Protestant, unionist and nationalist, republican and loyalist, we have all lost people.

“To look out at the sea and see the sun come up, that is the vision of the Good Friday Agreement, people standing together.”

The event in Co Down was organised by the Wave Trauma Centre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
2
James Clunes, 75, and his brutal attacker Miguel Meyler, 29. Image Clunes family/DC Thomson.
Vicious attacker who stabbed and robbed frail cancer victim finally brought to justice
3
Lynne McIntyre has brought Dizzy's to Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick / Roddie Reid.
Independent retailer opens ambitious new Dizzy’s fashion shop on Union Street
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Stuart Gerrard admitted putting a video of a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old girl on Snapchat. Image: DC Thomson
‘I can ruin your life with one video’: Teen recorded sex with 15-year-old girl…
6
Maid of Glencoul the smaller Corran Ferry is out of action due to technical difficulties. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry pulled from service AGAIN just before Easter weekend
7
To go with story by Felicity Donohoe. YL 0810 lif Picture shows; HMP Grampian learning centre. HMP Grampian . Supplied by Scottish Prison Service Fife College Date; Unknown Pictured is a locator of HMP and YOI Grampian, South Road Peterhead. Her Majesty's Prison and Young Offenders Institute Grampian. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 24/08/2021 CR0037538
Death of female prisoner ruled ‘unavoidable’ following inquiry
8
An artist's impression of what Aberdeen's Low Emission Zone signs could look like once installed. Image: DC Thomson
Find out if your car will be banned in the Aberdeen Low Emission Zone…
9
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Just wait till we get home’: Man in dock after train threats to partner
10
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…

More from Press and Journal

Easter Egg Hunt at Haddo House. Pictured is Maya 1 and Becky. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: The best pictures from chocolate-y treasure hunters at Haddo House's Easter egg trail
Evie Burnett (3) on the Fyvie Castle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families gather for Easter fun at Fyvie Castle
Tribute band II have been confirmed as the final concert headliners during the Tall Ships festivities in Lerwick. Image: Tall Ships Lerwick.
Queen tribute band announced as headline act at Tall Ships finale concert
Police seized the drugs yesterday. Image: Shutterstock.
Two charged after £15,000 drugs and cash find in Inverness
tourism richard lochhead
Highland tourism tells small business minister Richard Lochhead of A9 dualling and staffing concerns
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death
Seafield Road has been closed to eastbound traffic while work is carried out to restore power in the area. Image Google Maps.
Seafield Road in Inverness partially closed following power outage
Highland Council is investing more than £5.3 million in support services across the Highlands region. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness Women's Aid confirms it is open despite the closure of city's women's refuge…
Nursery school children thank The Costa Foundation which has been building schools in coffee-growing areas.
Costa Coffee manager's fundraising rewarded with trip to Vietnam 
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Queen of the South. Image: Duncan Brown
No time like now for Peterhead to find winning habit, says Andy McCarthy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented