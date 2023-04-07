Boy, 12, in court accused of murdering 60-year-old grandmother hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-year-old boy is to appear in court accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” who was hit by a car.

Marcia Grant was fatally injured at around 7.10pm on Wednesday April 5 in the Greenhill area of Sheffield.

The boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, will appear before Sheffield Youth Court on Saturday charged with murdering the grandmother.

Mrs Grant’s family has released a statement, saying: “Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community.

“Her loss has already sent shockwaves through all who knew her or was lucky enough to be included in her orbit.

“We ask for privacy at this time while further investigations are under way and the family try to come to terms with this enormous loss.”

Police remained outside a semi-detached house on Hemper Lane, in Sheffield, on Thursday evening.

A number of floral tributes had been left outside the property which had police tape across the driveway.

One message read: “I’m so sorry for your loss.

“She was a beautiful soul.”