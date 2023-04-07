UK to be warmer than some Greek islands over Easter with 18C temperatures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK to be warmer than some Greek islands over Easter with 18C temperatures

By Press Association
Glorious sunshine could make Easter Sunday the warmest day of the year so far (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glorious sunshine and temperatures as high as 18C could make Easter Sunday the warmest day of the year so far.

Forecasters said high pressure moving across the UK has “timed itself nicely”, with sunny days expected over the bank holiday weekend.

At 18C the country could be warmer than some Greek islands – including Santorini, Mykonos and Crete – where people may have flocked on their Easter holidays.

The Met Office warned Britons not to underestimate the strength of the sun, with UV levels as strong as the “back end of summer”, carrying the risk of sunburn.

UV levels are as strong as they are in late summer, forecasters said (Ben Birchall/PA)

However, rain will arrive in Northern Ireland on Sunday, before sweeping across the rest of the country on Bank Holiday Monday, which is described as the “day to do anything you want indoors”.

Craig Snell, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency: “Saturday is going to be another fine day for the vast majority. However, some of the eastern coast of Scotland and north-eastern England will remain disappointingly grey.

“Inland, the sun will be shining for a lot of the UK and it’s going to be a relatively reasonable Saturday out there; temperature-wise in the sunshine it will feel pleasantly warm, reaching as high as 17C in some parts.

“Then on Easter Sunday for a good chunk of the UK it’s going to be fairly reasonable, the only place we’ll probably see a change is Northern Ireland where it’ll turn increasingly breezy, cloudy and eventually damp.

“But for the most part it will be fairly sunny and temperatures may peak at around 18C – so, pleasantly warm out there.”

Parts of the country will be warmer than some Greek islands (Ben Birchall/PA)

That would set a new warmest day for 2023, exceeding the current highest temperature of 17.8C on March 30 in the village of Santon Downham, Suffolk.

It comes as an estimated two million British holidaymakers are heading overseas during the Easter bank holiday weekend, according to travel trade organisation Abta, which calculated the figure.

Mr Snell went on: “It’s a bank holiday weekend, so the weather has timed itself nicely really because it looks like it’s going to turn wet and windy as we go into next week.

“People can enjoy the early spring sunshine, but even though it’s not really warm the sun is still strong – it’s as strong as it is towards the back end of summer now.

“Just be careful if you’re out for a long time, you can easily get sunburned out there. This time of year catches a lot of people out.

“But it’s not going to last too long – Monday is certainly going to be that day of change, as low pressure starts to dominate the scene. With blustery showers it’s the day to do anything you want indoors.”

