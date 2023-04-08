Man whose London Marathon dream became ‘nightmare’ after collapse set to return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man whose London Marathon dream became ‘nightmare’ after collapse set to return

By Press Association
David Blackmore taking part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 2022 (David Blackmore/PA)
David Blackmore taking part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon in 2022 (David Blackmore/PA)

A man who collapsed near the 25-mile mark at the 2021 London Marathon is set to return in 2023 to raise money for St John Ambulance, whose quick actions he credits with preventing “more lasting damage”.

Keen runner David Blackmore, 36, from King’s Lynn in Norfolk, collapsed with heat stroke in 2021 during his first London Marathon attempt and was unable to finish, saying “my dream turned into a nightmare so close to the end”.

However, he is set to return when the race – which he said he “grew up watching” and “always wanted to do” – returns on April 23, adding the incident in 2021 has “only had a positive impact”.

Man posing with medal
David Blackmore taking part in the Atlanta Marathon (David Blackmore/PA)

“I felt fine until about mile 22-23, and then I couldn’t really remember much else,” Mr Blackmore, a TV journalist, told the PA news agency.

“The only thing that I can remember… was a feeling that my head was made of lead and really heavy, and me justifying to myself that actually I could just run for the next three miles, four miles with my hands holding up my head.

“From what the St John Ambulance people have told me, (I was) displaying all the symptoms of heat stroke/heat exhaustion, which is being dazed and confused.

“They said to me, ‘Look, if you want to walk it… you could’ because I only had a mile and a bit to go. But in all honesty, when I had my phone back, I couldn’t work out how to use my phone – where your brain would normally just do things naturally, suddenly, it was having to try and think about what actually you need to do.

“I was just like ‘No, my run is run and I’ll just have to come back again’.”

Man with medal in his mouth
David Blackmore with a medal from the Great North Run (David Blackmore/PA)

In the period since his collapse, Mr Blackmore has completed marathons in Brighton, Vienna and Atlanta, as well as completing a virtual challenge to run the length of Route 66 in the US and raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in August 2022 in the 435-mile Lap of Anglia challenge.

Now he is raising money for St John Ambulance, saying it “made perfect sense” to do so “to say thank you”, and towards the end of March he passed his £2,000 target.

Man posing with medal
David Blackmore has taken part in the Milton Keynes 20-miler (David Blackmore/PA)

“The more I can talk about it and the more I can talk about the work that they do, the more then people can realise just how important it is to have charities like St John and the volunteers,” he said.

“If I’d been left where I was, and hadn’t been treated, it would have led to being hospitalised and you just don’t know how your body’s going to react when it is just that hot and it’s lost the ability to cool itself.

“All I’ve been told from them is that they had to kind of manufacture some kind of tarpaulin stretcher, because I just wasn’t in a position to be able to walk. They had to manufacture something and be a bit creative to actually carry me back to the tent.

“Sometimes it sounds a little bit overdramatic to say that they saved my life, but if they hadn’t acted in the way they did, as quickly as they did, it definitely could have led to more lasting damage.”

Man holding star shaped medal to the camera
David Blackmore posing with his medal from the Vienna Marathon (David Blackmore/PA)

Mr Blackmore said he will be drinking more in order to prevent another collapse this time around, while his main aim is to fulfil a childhood dream.

“First and foremost, I really just want to complete it,” he said.

“When I watched it as a kid I was always looking at those people that were running down the Mall at the end, and that atmosphere, and that’s something that I always wanted to have.”

To find out more about Mr Blackmore’s fundraising efforts, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/davidblackmore86.

