Vehicles parked ‘dangerously’ in Snowdonia towed away by police

Almost 40 vehicles parked “dangerously” at beauty spots in Snowdonia have been towed away by police.

North Wales Police said 29 vehicles parked dangerously on narrow mountain roads near Llyn Ogwen and nine in Pen y Pass at the bottom of Snowdon were taken away on Good Friday.

It said drivers were risking lives through “irresponsible and dangerous” parking in spots where emergency vehicles could be blocked from getting through.

Traffic Wales said the A5 was closed near Ogwen Cottage outdoor pursuits centre on the same day.

The irresponsible parking we witnessed in Pen y Pass and Llyn Ogwen yesterday not only risks lives, but also prevents emergency vehicle access. Almost 40 vehicles parked dangerously on the narrow mountain routes were recovered as a result.

Parking in Snowdonia National Park will continue to be monitored over the Easter weekend and any vehicles found to be parked on the clearway, double yellows or causing an obstruction will be removed at the owner’s expense, North Wales Police said.

It added: “Whilst we appreciate people are visiting Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park to enjoy the weather and stunning scenery this bank holiday weekend, we are urging motorists to be responsible and think about where they park and to make full use of the park and ride facilities that are available.

“We continue to work closely with our colleagues at Gwynedd Council and the Eryri National Park to help reduce the risk to walkers, cyclists and other road users.”

The action comes after the force had urged visitors to “park responsibly” and avoid getting in the way of emergency vehicles.

On Thursday Traffic Wales tweeted a picture of vehicles parked on both sides of a narrow mountain road.

It warned: “Please park responsibly on the roads and avoid obstructing emergency vehicles. Blocking their way could lead to serious consequences.

“Let’s be considerate of our fellow road users in need and make way for emergency services. Your cooperation can save lives!”