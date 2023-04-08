Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Queen thought Harry ‘so consumed’ by love for Meghan it clouded his judgment

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The late Queen thought the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s behaviour was “quite mad” and that Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan it was “clouding his judgment”, a new royal book has claimed.

Queen Elizabeth II also had the Sandringham library swept for bugs in 2020 ahead of the Megxit crisis summit, such was her concern over the privacy of the crucial meeting with Harry, author Robert Jobson said.

The journalist, in his book Our King serialised in the Daily Mail on Saturday, revealed how the Princess of Wales found conducting a joint walkabout with Harry and Meghan after the Queen’s death “almost unbearable”.

Young Leaders Awards Ceremony
Queen Elizabeth II with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (John Stillwell/PA)

Kate told a senior royal the public show of unity “was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do” because of the depth of ill-feeling between the Waleses and the Sussexes.

William, Kate, Meghan and Harry greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle two days after the monarch’s death in September last year.

The rift between Harry and William, and the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah interview with its allegations of racism against an unnamed royal, and accusations the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan, and that Kate made the duchess cry, left the Windsors in turmoil in the months and years before the Queen’s death.

Charles – the then-Prince of Wales – and William decided they could not risk being alone with Harry again in the wake of the Oprah interview in March 2021, Jobson said.

Queen Elizabeth II death
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex waving to members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince had previously stopped taking Harry’s calls when the Sussexes moved to California after his son reportedly swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.

The late Queen, who had a great affection for her grandson Harry, was said to have tired of his outbursts, and wearied of the “volatile exchanges between Harry and his brother, which sometimes took place in her presence”, the author said.

Jobson added that, after Harry and Meghan started publicly criticising both the monarchy and members of the family: “The Queen was frankly mystified by the couple’s behaviour, describing it as ‘quite mad’.

“She came to believe, however, that her grandson was ‘so consumed’ by his love for his wife that it was ‘clouding his judgment’.”

In 2020, she had ruled Meghan’s attendance at the Sandringham summit via video link “not necessary” as Harry would represent her, amid fears the feed would be recorded or other people would be listening in.

Oprah Winfrey interviews Duke and Duchess of Sussex
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview was aired in March 2021 while Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital (Yui Mok/PA)

Since the Queen’s death, Harry has further laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare.

It has yet to be confirmed whether or not the Sussexes will travel from their Californian home to attend the King’s coronation next month, even though the save the date RSVP deadline has passed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road remains closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
It's the time to bring blooms back into our gardens and nurseries are brimming with trays of seedlings.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season when hope blooms
Inverness players celebrate after Jay Henderson scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle 2-0 Raith Rovers - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 08/04/23
Banks o' Dee win Highland League Cup at first attempt with final triumph against…
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Aberdeen teenage 'action man' requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of…
Road Policing Unit in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.
Driver clocked doing 115mph down the A9 in week where 65 offences were recorded…
Chick out this beautiful Easter day at Drumoak. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families celebrate Easter weekend with chocolate trail at Drum Castle
Teresa Bremner and Emma Panton from Clan Cancer Support. Image: Clan.
Clan calls on keen knitters to craft rabbits ahead of Big Hop Trail return
Fox's Tales has been running for Highland children for almost a year. Image: Lisa Davidson / Fox & Friends.
Fox & Friends: Highland charity tackling social isolation and helping communities build resilience
aberdeenshire band The Broken Creels.
Aberdeenshire alt-rock group The Broken Creels take top spot with their debut single

Editor's Picks

Most Commented