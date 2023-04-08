Comedian and Frank Skinner’s former co-host Gareth Richards dies after car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedian and Frank Skinner’s former co-host Gareth Richards dies after car crash

By Press Association
Gareth Richards on stage at the Joker Comedy Club in Southend-on-Sea, Essex (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA)
Gareth Richards on stage at the Joker Comedy Club in Southend-on-Sea, Essex (Clarissa Debenham/Alamy/PA)

Comedian Gareth Richards, a former colleague of Frank Skinner, has died after being involved in a car accident last month.

Skinner, 66, struggled to hold back the tears during his radio show last week where he explained that his friend had been in a “very big road accident”.

Richards’ death was confirmed by his wife, Laura, in a post on Facebook on Saturday, where she wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth Richards passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm.

“He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.

“Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition.

“However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

“The boys are bearing up well. There will be details of the funeral and other ways to remember Gareth to follow, as I know that he was well-loved. At the moment the grief is a lot to cope with. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Richards had co-hosted with Skinner and Emily Dean when The Frank Skinner Show first went on air.

Hamlet press night – London
Gareth Richards worked with Frank Skinner and supported him on two comedy tours (Ian West/PA)

He went on to support Skinner on two of his comedy tours in 2014 and again in 2020.

While telling his Absolute Radio show listeners about the collision and Richards’ condition on April 1, Skinner admitted “it’s not looking great” and described Richards as “a fantastic bloke”.

Richards, 41, began his comedy career in 2004.

He was a finalist in the Hackney Empire New Act of the Year 2007 competition, and was also runner-up in the Amused Moose Laugh-Off in 2007.

As his success grew, Richards took his first solo stand up act – Stand Up Between Songs – to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2010, after which he was nominated for the Foster’s Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer prize.

Richards took a show to the famous arts festival almost every year following and was due to perform his tenth solo show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023.

Tributes from the comedy world poured in on social media, with author and comedian Adam Kay writing: “Indescribably sad about Gareth Richards. It is an almost unique eulogy for a comedian that every single person they met says what a kind, sweet person they were. Rest in peace my friend.”

Comedian Jason Manford posted on Twitter: “Myself and the whole team at @ManfordsComedy are devastated to hear the news that Gareth Richards passed away today.

“He was a wonderfully inventive & funny comedian but more importantly a kind & thoughtful man. Our thoughts are with his wife & children at this time.”

Stand up comic and regular Mock The Week panellist Angela Barnes wrote: “The news we’ve all been dreading has come that @garethrichards has left us.

“He was so funny and, above all, so kind and gentle. Love and strength to his family and friends and his comedy family who are all reeling from this. Rest in peace Gareth xxx”

