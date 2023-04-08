Harpist on mission to break Guinness World Record on Mount Kilimanjaro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Harpist on mission to break Guinness World Record on Mount Kilimanjaro

By Press Association
Siobhan Brady in the Himalayas 2018 (Stephen Lappin)
Siobhan Brady in the Himalayas 2018 (Stephen Lappin)

A harpist is on a mission to break her own Guinness World Record – this time on Mount Kilimanjaro – alongside a woman with cystic fibrosis who hopes to encourage others with the condition to achieve the “impossible”.

Siobhan Brady is to travel to Tanzania on July 17 with a team of roughly 19 others, as she attempts to break a Guinness World Record (GWR) for the highest altitude harp performance on Mount Kilimanjaro’s summit – a record she previously achieved in 2018 at Singla Pass, India, at more than 16,000ft.

The upcoming challenge was inspired by late fellow musician Desmond Gentle, whom Ms Brady achieved the 2018 GWR with, alongside another British woman called Anna Ray.

Group posing behind a harp
(from left to right) Stephen Lappin, Sean Brady, Siobhan Brady and Caroline Heffernan (Stephen Lappin)

“Back in 2018, I went to London for a harp competition and was introduced to Desmond Gentle who ran a piano shop in Camden Market,” the 24-year-old who lives in Limerick, Ireland, told the PA news agency.

“He had done the deepest concert in a salt mine in Romania and was planning on doing the highest concert with a piano and he wanted me to come with a harp as a back-up because a piano could be easily broken.

“Then 10 days after we came back from India, Desmond died from thrombosis at the age of 69 – but the week before he died, he said he wanted to do this on Kilimanjaro, so we’re doing it in his memory.”

While on the seven-day hike, two 10kg harps will be carried by team members, in case one gets damaged, and while Ms Brady will be the only performer, the others on the team will be able to get a participation GWR if they reach the top.

Funds for the upcoming challenge are to go to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland and for Caroline Heffernan, a patient advocate at the charity, she wanted to do more than just support the cause through words of appreciation.

Group posing together
(from left to right) Caroline Heffernan, Sean Brady (Siobhan’s father) and Siobhan Brady (Cystic Fibrosis Ireland)

“To be honest, it was a no-brainer deciding to actually take part in the climb because I’m a firm believer that if something is offered to you and is in any way within you capabilities, do it and so I did”, the 52-year-old who lives in Galway told PA.

Ms Heffernan – who has lived with cystic fibrosis (CF) since the age of 13 – also wanted to encourage younger people with CF to try and achieve the seemingly “impossible”.

“My mum and dad were told that I would not live until I was 20 and here I am,” she said.

“Even if I have to crawl on all fours, I will do my best to reach the summit of Kilimanjaro, but I know it may not happen.

“I want the younger generation of people with cystic fibrosis to know that – even if you’re given a diagnosis or you’re given a life expectancy – it’s not tattooed on your arm or anywhere else on your body.

“It’s okay to try and go out and achieve the ‘impossible’ and have the gumption to stand up and say, let’s have a go.”

Ms Heffernan said training can sometimes be reminiscent to the movie Groundhog Day.

“I can train really well and then get a setback and have to try again, so it’s a bit like the movie Groundhog Day.”

Group posing together
Training hike with the fake harp (Stephen Lappin)

The team have regularly taken part in monthly hikes organised by their fitness trainer and photographer Stephen Lappin over the course of 18 months, where they try to scale as many mountains as they can.

When asked if they have trained using harps, Ms Heffernan quipped: “We have both said from the very beginning that we are not carrying any harps.

“I’m carrying my backpack and after that we’ll see how high we can go.”

Ms Brady added: “We have a fake harp, which some team members bring up a lot of the time.

“We’ve brought the harp up Carrauntoohil, the highest mountain in Ireland.”

Ed Sheeran’s song Little Bird is to be played by Ms Brady when the team reach the summit – a song and artist close to a woman who died from cystic fibrosis in 2014 called Triona Priestley.

Group standing together with a sign
Croagh Patrick summit (Stephen Lappin)

Ms Heffernan, who met Ms Priestley’s mother Bernie, said: “When [Triona] was sick in hospital and before she passed away, she used to write letters to Ed Sheeran, not necessarily expecting replies, but she got a few.

“Triona’s friends were all texting and trying to get the attention of Ed Sheeran when she was in hospital and the phone rang and Colm (Triona’s brother) answered it.

“It was Ed and he sang Little Bird which was her favourite song and after the song was finished, the doctor put the stethoscope to her chest and said she’s passed.”

Ms Heffernan said it was important for Ms Priestley’s memory to also be honoured as part of the climb as she always wanted CF to stand for “cure found”.

Ms Heffernan has been granted permission by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, to recite his poem The Prophets Are Weeping at the summit, something Mr Gentle did in 2018.

Image of a cross and the top of a mountain
Carrautoohill drone shot (Stephen Lappin)

Having raised over 37,000 euro (£32,000) out of their 100,000 euro (87,500) target so far, the pair hope more will continue to support their “slightly crazy” challenge.

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager at JustGiving, said: “This challenge reflects on every level the difficulties that people with cystic fibrosis face every day.

“I’m in awe of Siobhan, Caroline and their team’s commitment to raise vital funds for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland. They are an inspiration to us all.”

The challenge is part of the charity’s 65 Roses Day campaign, which takes place on April 14, and encourages people to do something involving the number 65, whether it be eating 65 Easter eggs or walking 65 steps.

65 roses comes from the way children often pronounce cystic fibrosis.

The fundraising link can be found here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Highest-Harp

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road was closed at Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
A96 closed for seven hours due to three-vehicle crash near Lhanbryde
2
The incident happened on Elgin High Street. Image: Google Maps.
Video shows reversing car mounting another on Elgin High Street
3
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
4
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
5
Aberdeen City Council has contacted the police due to the incidents on school buses. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lochside Academy bus drivers ‘breaking down’ amidst abuse from pupils
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Knox admitted being concenred in the supply with coaccused Calum Findlay Picture shows; Carol Knox, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Pair who hid thousands of pounds worth of cocaine inside their bodies could be…
7
Inverness Sheriff Court.
‘Frank’s dead’: Teen’s taunts to attack victim’s daughter
8
Retired firefighter John Anderson has been honoured for his community efforts in Fraserburgh. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
North-east Covid hero grandfather who thought honours letter was a scam ‘privileged’ to be…
9
Jane Ham and Graham Griffith from Coll are due to tie the knot at the Engine Works in Glasgow on Saturday. Image: Jane Ham.
‘We feel like second-class citizens’: Island couple’s wedding plans and new home hit by…
10
The High Court in Glasgow
Aberdeen man to stand trial accused of stabbing his own father to death

More from Press and Journal

This four-bedroom detached house at Kinloss, Forres, makes a grand impression.
Six smart family homes for sale now in the north and north-east
Calum MacPhail's debut album is out soon. Image: Calum MacPhail
My Week in 5 Pictures: Highland musician Calum MacPhail gets ready for release of…
Sir-Reel Clarks performing with Aaron Clark playing the melodeon. Image: Andrea Clark.
Disabled Aberdeenshire man who was seen as 'too challenging' to do music at school…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Mark Sweeney assaulted a man inside the Commercial Hotel in Keith. Picture shows; Mark Sweeney. Keith. Supplied by DC Thomson/Facebook Date; Unknown
Pub-goer claimed bar assault was 'retribution' for man who attacked woman
Easter - Motorcycle Action Group 1992-04-18 (C)AJL Used P&J 20.04.2992, Used EE 02.04.2015 "Caption: "Setting a good eggs-ample ... bikers congregate before delivering their Easter gifts." Story: "A fleet of leather-clad bikers took to the streets of Aberdeen at the weekend to spread a little Easter cheer to children and old people in and around the city. Shaking off their "Hell's Angel" image, the motorcyclists spent Saturday afternoon delivering Easter eggs and chocolate goodies to residents in homes throughout the Aberdeen area. The event, organised by the Motorcycle Action Group, has been held annually for five years."
Gallery: Bunnies, bonnets and bikers – Aberdonian Easter through the years
Eilidh Sykes of Beinn Nibheis standing by the shop front in Fort William
Beinn Nibheis has the EDGE: the all-women net-zero retailer are Scottish semi-finalists
The Viking Mani is just one of 14 longships on the Rhine. Image: Viking.
A solo traveller on a river cruise with 90 couples? With Viking it's worth…
Maria Lewis, owner of the Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven, who has come up against lobster-related planning permission issues (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)
David Knight: We've got stricter rules for lobsters than antisocial teens
Terror experts blast Scotland's 10-year wait for 'torture flights' truth
Gavin Price during his time in charge of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Elgin City part company with manager Gavin Price following sixth successive defeat

Editor's Picks

Most Commented