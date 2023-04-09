What the papers say – April 9

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Easter Sunday’s front pages cover a variety of stories from strikes, to the Coronation and a woman who believes her ghost husband has turned into an evil spirit.

The King’s approach for a more diverse Coronation has put him at “logger heads” with the church over the role other faiths should play in the ceremony, the Mail on Sunday reports.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Charles at odds with Church over his ‘diverse’ coronation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wKphx3kVXP — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 8, 2023

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the leader of the Scottish Conservatives urging supporters to vote for Labour at the next election rather than the Scottish National Party which has London Conservatives furious.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Tories at war over pact with Labour in Scotland'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ycbiLFZ9Bv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 8, 2023

The Observer reports on the junior doctor strikes that have caused hospitals into a “frantic search” to fill the gaps.

Sunday People leads with a Royal Range Rover safety alert with up to six vehicles potentially unsafe.

The Sunday Mirror has an exclusive interview with the mother of murdered schoolgirl Oliva Pratt-Korbel who vows to fight against gang violence and is campaigning for criminals to be forced to appear at sentencings.

The Daily Star Sunday is led by a woman who married the ghost of a Victorian soldier claiming that her supernatural husband has turned into an “evil spirit”.

He is showing no signs of giving up and he won't be ghosting her any time soon👻#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/5WOldSkGDI pic.twitter.com/qPbLQ5vD4J — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 8, 2023

The Independent calls on readers to help Afghan war veterans to stay in England with half of Britons thinking not enough is being done to help them.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: YOU back our call to help Afghan war veterans who fought with Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B6rmjXkEFm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 8, 2023

The Sunday Express reports the King will save Rishi Sunak from embarrassment as his Coronation will “eclipse” a Tory council whitewash, as the party could lose 1000 seats as voters revolt.

Sunday Express front cover: King to rescue Rishi… and he'll boost the economy toohttps://t.co/I43VemkzjK#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/v6IJ4s2Col — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 8, 2023