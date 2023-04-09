Royal horses in crowd training for coronation day, King’s head coachman says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal horses in crowd training for coronation day, King’s head coachman says

By Press Association
The Gold State Coach passes in front of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Gold State Coach passes in front of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Hannah McKay/PA)

Horses in the Royal Mews are undergoing special crowd training ready to deal with the thousands of spectators on coronation day.

Matthew Power, the King’s head coachman, said staff at the equestrian stables, which is home to the historic royal carriages, are turning out to greet the animals with flags, drums, shouts and cheers on a daily basis to make sure they are ready.

Mr Power said the same eight Windsor Greys will be used to pull the Gold State Coach on May 6 as for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The Gold State Coach with models of horses in the Royal Mews
The Gold State Coach with models of horses in the Royal Mews (Yui Mok/PA)

But younger horses are also being trained up by the older more mature ones in case of the need of back-ups.

“Every time we come back on a daily exercise, the whole village community here in the Mews comes out,” Mr Power said.

“They’re all screaming and cheering and everyone who’s not out mucking out is coming out with flags and drums.”

He added: “The Gold State Coach is a big heavy vehicle so we do put weights in the back of the vehicles and just gradually build up so the horses, their necks get used to pulling such a weight.”

Mr Power, 35, is in charge of Charles and the Queen Consort’s safety in the carriages on the day, and said: “It’s quite some task, I must admit.”

Platinum Jubilee
The coach making its way past Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Ben Stansall/PA)

He said the crucial job was to ensure all eight horses move off together to keep the four-tonne Gold State Coach, which is suspended on leather straps, steady at the start of the return coronation procession.

“Obviously if one horse rears or does something wrong, His Majesty the King will feel it in the vehicle,” he added.

He said of Charles: “He’s very much interested in everything we do here and it was obviously his decision to take the vehicles that he’s chosen to use.”

Mr Power will ride wheel postillion – the near left-hand side horse – for both the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which will be used for the journey to Westminster Abbey, and for the Gold State Coach on the way back.

He will control the speed, direction and the stopping of the horses and carriages.

The Gold State Coach was last used in the Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022 when it featured a hologram of the late Queen on her coronation day.

