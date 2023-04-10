What the papers say – April 10

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Junior doctors on strike, the Labour party’s controversial ad campaign and a positive sign for the global economy all lead Easter Monday’s newspaper front pages.

A report from The Guardian has revealed via a two-year long report that the UK is “not close” to being a “racially just” society, with findings showing high levels of abuse, inequality and discrimination.

Guardian front page, Monday 10 April 2023: UK ‘is not close to being a racially just society’, finds two-year study pic.twitter.com/ecFSJRAsSW — The Guardian (@guardian) April 9, 2023

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made “no apologies” and stood by his advertising antics against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak despite Tory anger, the Daily Mail reports.

The Independent continues its campaign for an Afghan war veteran to gain asylum in Britain with a former army chief supporting the effort.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hero pilot ‘must be a special case’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5dH1XD3bcD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2023

The Telegraph reports GPs will scrap routine services for up to a week to deal with the upcoming junior doctor strikes.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs scrap services to cope with strikes'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/V8ebUx4C1h — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 10, 2023

Labour will continue to blame the PM for the crashing economy with the party’s controversial ad attacks to continue, The Times reports.

THE TIMES: Labour will blame PM for crashing economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/aod8NVfIcW — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2023

The Daily Mirror led with record ambulance delays meaning one in three people who call 999 in an emergency have had to make their own way to the hospital.

The Financial Times reports on positive signs for the global economy with financial growth outlook outpaces forecasts, dodging a “big slowdown”.

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 10 April https://t.co/RZxoHnMwY1 pic.twitter.com/93myMDtVZ7 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 9, 2023

Pharmacists, GPs and matrons have been “drafted” into hospitals to try and fill the gaps caused by strikes by junior doctors, the i reports.

I: Pharmacists drafted in to offset hospital strike chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/tIJU8kAXRI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 9, 2023

The Daily Express leads with millions of Britons demanding banks to stay open as they prefer to deal with someone in person rather than over the internet.

And the Daily Star says scientists advising an “alien hunting” mission to Jupiter say they are looking for organisms that look more like prawns than “little green men”.