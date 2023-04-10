Playing sport against robots makes human brain work harder, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Playing sport against robots makes human brain work harder, research suggests

By Press Association
A research participant plays against a ball-serving machine while his brain is imaged with an EEG cap (Frazier Springfield/University of Florida/PA)
A research participant plays against a ball-serving machine while his brain is imaged with an EEG cap (Frazier Springfield/University of Florida/PA)

The human brain works much harder when playing sport against robots, scientists have found.

Researchers from the University of Florida analysed dozens of hours of table tennis matches where humans were pitted against machines and each other.

Players wore electrode caps so their brain activity could be monitored during the games.

Scientists found that when playing against each other, the players’ brains worked in unison, “like they were all speaking the same language”.

But when the players faced a ball-serving machine, the neurons – nerve cells – in their brains were not aligned in the same way, a phenomenon known as desynchronisation.

Daniel Ferris, a professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Florida, said: “If we have 100,000 people in a football stadium and they’re all cheering together, that’s like synchronisation in the brain, which is a sign the brain is relaxed.

“If we have those same 100,000 people but they’re all talking to their friends, they’re busy but they’re not in sync.

“In a lot of cases, that desynchronisation is an indication that the brain is doing a lot of calculations as opposed to sitting and idling.”

The researchers said their work, published in the journal eNeuro, shows that the brain works harder when playing against robots because machines do not provide any cues about what they are going to do next.

Prof Ferris, who is one of the study authors, said: “Humans interacting with robots is going to be different than when they interact with other humans.

A participant plays table tennis against graduate student Amanda Studnicki while having his brain imaged via an EEG cap
A participant plays table tennis against graduate student Amanda Studnicki while having his brain imaged via an EEG cap (Frazier Springfield/University of Florida/PA)

“Our long-term goal is to try to understand how the brain reacts to these differences.”

The researchers said that as robots grow more common and sophisticated, understanding how the human brain responds to an opponent’s moves could allow engineers to design robots to be more naturalistic.

Amanda Studnicki, a graduate student at the University of Flordia, who was part of the research team, said: “I still see a lot of value in practising with a machine.

“But I think machines are going to evolve in the next 10 or 20 years, and we could see more naturalistic behaviours for players to practise against.”

The research is published in the journal eNeuro.

