Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Co Mayo town ‘buzzing’ ahead of Biden visit, says relative of US president

By Press Association
Joe Blewitt is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)
Joe Blewitt is a distant cousin of US President Joe Biden (Brian Lawless/PA)

The town of Ballina in Co Mayo will never have witnessed anything like the visit of Joe Biden, a relative of the US president has said.

Joe Blewitt, a third cousin of Mr Biden, said there is a “great buzz” in the area ahead of the president’s arrival.

Preparations are well under way for the event on Friday, which will be the culmination of Mr Biden’s trip to the island of Ireland.

Mr Biden is to give a public address at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

His great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped him to afford to buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

Joe Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden will visit Ballina in Co Mayo on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Blewitt was helping with final preparations on Tuesday when he spoke to the PA news agency.

He said: “We are building the stage at the moment.

“I am very excited, there is a great buzz all around the town. It has just been crazy.

“The town will never have known anything like it, it is just great.”

Ballina is twinned with Scranton in the US, Mr Biden’s hometown.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy said Ballina is celebrating its 300th anniversary this year.

He said: “President Biden coming to Ballina on Friday is a huge celebration of our story.

“So many people emigrated during the darkest hour in Irish history, the famine time.

“His great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt left here. He was a builder’s merchant here in Ballina and supplied 27,000 bricks towards the building of the cathedral where on Friday night he is going to make a historic address to the people of Ballina and the people of Ireland.

“It is a really symbolic moment between Ballina and his hometown of Scranton which are already linked. It shows the strong ties between the two places.

“As a council we are working around the clock, cleaning streets, the painters are out, community groups are painting different shop buildings. Businesses are decorating their shops; flags, buntings, banners are going up all over.

“There is a real celebratory mood in the town at the moment.

“It will be huge. He visited in 2016 as vice-president and he always promised he would come if he was US president.”

DC: Inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States
Mark Duffy is an independent councillor in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Councillor Annie May Reape said: “It is fantastic to see. It is gearing up and the people are so excited.

“There has never been anything like this before. He did visit us in 2016 as vice-president, but this is on a different scale.

“Having the president coming to a small west of Ireland town is beyond anyone’s expectations.

“The town is tremendously proud of the links we have with the president.

“I was walking around this morning and seeing it all. I just hope the weather stays good.

“The president did say he was coming home. He’s a lovely man and so, so friendly. I think he is really happy himself about coming back.

“Can you imagine the pride for us every time he mentions Ballina on the world stage?

“It puts us on the map. It will do wonders for us.”

Before his visit to Co Mayo, Mr Biden will spend time in Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born.

He will tour Carlingford Castle on Wednesday.

On his last visit, Mr Biden stopped at Fitzpatrick’s Bar in Co Louth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
A funeral car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured…
8
The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
9
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Mark Young is an experienced cyclist. Image: Mark Young.
Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Policce say concerns are growing for Mr Dyce's welfare. Image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Breedon Scottish Highland League. Inverurie Loco Works (red) v Wick Academy (yellow) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of (L-R) Jack Henry and Neil McLean. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/02/2019
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Matthew Bowie, on his bike, and outside Elgin Court. Picture shows; Matthew Bowie. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ Kathryn Wylie -DC Thomson Date; 06/04/2023
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Decommissioning activities at the Viking field, North Sea.
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Willie Officer farms at Ardoch of Gallery, near Montrose.
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin

Editor's Picks

Most Commented