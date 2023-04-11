Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed By Press Association April 11 2023, 12.29pm Share Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/5603221/boy-12-accused-of-murdering-a-grandmother-yawns-as-trial-date-is-fixed/ Copy Link Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, following the death of Marcia Grant. A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” by running her over with her own car has been remanded into secure accommodation by magistrates. Marcia died after she was trapped under her Honda Accord, which is alleged to have reversed over her at speed outside her semi-detached home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday evening. Issue date: Saturday April 8, 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]