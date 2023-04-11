Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Boy, 12, accused of murdering a grandmother yawns as trial date is fixed

By Press Association
Floral tributes left outside a house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, Sheffield, following the death of Marcia Grant. A 12-year-old boy accused of murdering a 60-year-old “pillar of her community” by running her over with her own car has been remanded into secure accommodation by magistrates. Marcia died after she was trapped under her Honda Accord, which is alleged to have reversed over her at speed outside her semi-detached home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on Wednesday evening. Issue date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

[[title]]

[[subtitle]]

Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration.

Registration complete

Thank you for registering!

Back to [[site_name]]

Most Read

1
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured…
8
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
9
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin

Editor's Picks

Most Commented