What the papers say – April 12

The strike by junior doctors is the most common story on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers, which opt for an array of topics.

Three papers focus on the strike with less than complimentary headlines for the doctors.

Both The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail concentrate on union leader Dr Robert Laurenson taking leave during the strike to attend a friend’s wedding.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Union boss on holiday as doctors walk out'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/8ID7ohYh17 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 11, 2023

The Independent also focuses on the doctors’ strike and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling them to withdraw their “unreasonable” pay demand which former health minister Lord Bethell labelled “bonkers”.

While several papers feature pictures of US President Joe Biden, only The Times leads on his visit to Northern Ireland, proclaiming that peace is his priority.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on what it calls “coronation chaos” as it lists problems with the build-up to the event on May 6.

The Daily Express serves up a story mixing Wimbledon and Ukraine with the war-torn country’s foreign minister saying allowing Russian players to play was handing a victory to Vladimir Putin.

Tomorrow's front page: Wimbledon shows a 'lack of courage' handing Putin a ‘win’ by allowing Russia to play https://t.co/dS8BlIye8G #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ldgsziQtRh — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 11, 2023

A police investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the CBI is the main story in The Guardian, while the Metro looks at the sheer number of phone thefts with one stolen every six minutes.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 April 2023: Police launch investigation into sexual misconduct claims at CBI pic.twitter.com/Vi3rc4k3BQ — The Guardian (@guardian) April 11, 2023

The i concentrates on the economy as it says the UK is heading for the lowest growth in the G7.

I: World economy in peril – as UK heads for worst growth in G7 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GbgqRqvLhH — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 11, 2023

The Daily Star reports on “Robo Klopp” and a prediction that football managers will be replaced by artificial intelligence within the next 10 years.

And the ditching of a proposed break-up of EY is the main story on the front of the Financial Times.

FT UK: EY ditches break up plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MvNsDW1k0G — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 11, 2023