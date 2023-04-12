What the papers say – April 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 12

By Press Association
What the papers say
What the papers say

The strike by junior doctors is the most common story on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers, which opt for an array of topics.

Three papers focus on the strike with less than complimentary headlines for the doctors.

Both The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail concentrate on union leader Dr Robert Laurenson taking leave during the strike to attend a friend’s wedding.

The Independent also focuses on the doctors’ strike and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak telling them to withdraw their “unreasonable” pay demand which former health minister Lord Bethell labelled “bonkers”.

While several papers feature pictures of US President Joe Biden, only The Times leads on his visit to Northern Ireland, proclaiming that peace is his priority.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on what it calls “coronation chaos” as it lists problems with the build-up to the event on May 6.

The Daily Express serves up a story mixing Wimbledon and Ukraine with the war-torn country’s foreign minister saying allowing Russian players to play was handing a victory to Vladimir Putin.

A police investigation into sexual misconduct claims at the CBI is the main story in The Guardian, while the Metro looks at the sheer number of phone thefts with one stolen every six minutes.

The i concentrates on the economy as it says the UK is heading for the lowest growth in the G7.

The Daily Star reports on “Robo Klopp” and a prediction that football managers will be replaced by artificial intelligence within the next 10 years.

And the ditching of a proposed break-up of EY is the main story on the front of the Financial Times.

