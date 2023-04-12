Biden speech does not alter political dynamic at Stormont, DUP leader insists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Biden speech does not alter political dynamic at Stormont, DUP leader insists

By Press Association
Sir Jeffery Donaldson, leader of the DUP, attends US president Joe Biden’s keynote speech at Ulster University (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Jeffery Donaldson, leader of the DUP, attends US president Joe Biden’s keynote speech at Ulster University (Liam McBurney/PA)

Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland has not altered the political dynamic of Stormont’s powersharing impasse, the leader of the DUP has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the US president’s speech at Ulster University as “measured” but he made clear his party would only be returning to devolution if the UK Government took further steps to address DUP concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The DUP is blocking the functioning of the Stormont institutions in protest at Brexit trade barriers created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

While the party has said the EU and UK’s new Windsor Framework has gone some way to address its concerns, it has insisted more needs to be done and has called on the Government to legislate to legally protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Sir Jeffery Donaldson, leader of the DUP, at Ulster University (Liam McBurney/PA)

Sir Jeffrey, who had a brief meeting with Mr Biden on Wednesday, said the president had made clear that decisions relating to the operation of Stormont were for locally elected politicians to take.

Commenting on the presidential visit, he added: “Well, it doesn’t change the political dynamic in Northern Ireland, we know what needs to happen.

“And I’ll be meeting my team over the next few days and we’ll be going back to the Government. We believe the Government needs to go further in terms of protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade within the UK internal market and that’s what needs to happen now to enable us to move towards the restoration of the political institutions, we need the Government to deliver what they’ve said they will do, which is to protect our place in the United Kingdom.”

He added: “I am clear what needs to happen to make the progress that we all desire – and that is that Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom is both respected and protected, and we want to see that in law.

“It’s good to see the president here and we always welcome our visitors to Northern Ireland.

“But, in the end, will it change the political dynamic? That’s up to the people of Northern Ireland and to the leaders of Northern to get the solutions that we need to move Northern Ireland forward and in that sense we will continue to work every day to get those solutions.”

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech at Ulster University (Liam McBurney/PA)

Asked about the president’s speech, Sir Jeffrey said his remarks were measured.

“I think that they (his comments) were more looking back in terms of the progress over the last 25 years, they’re also pointing towards prosperity as being the focus of the next 25 years, that’s something we can agree with, we want Northern Ireland to be prosperous,” he said.

“That’s why it’s fundamentally important for us that Northern Ireland is able to trade within its biggest market, because that’s where prosperity comes from, it comes from trade, your ability to sell your goods and we need to ensure that our access to the United Kingdom’s internal market is adequately protected.”

Some DUP figures, past and present, have been critical of Mr Biden and his approach to the Brexit debate.

MP Sammy Wilson has claimed the president “has got a record of being pro-Republican, anti-Unionist, anti-British” while former DUP first minister Baroness Foster has suggested he “hates the UK”.

Asked on Wednesday if he believed Mr Biden was “anti-British”, Sir Jeffrey said: “I welcome his reference today to the Ulster Scots who made such an enormous contribution to the building of the United States of America. I think that is an indication, an acknowledgement from the President of the United States of the very special contribution that Northern Ireland has made to the building of his country. And his reference also to his own British ancestry, I think indicates hopefully that we have a president that recognises the United Kingdom is a close ally and friend of the United States.”

