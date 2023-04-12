Genetic clues reveal how cancer might grow and spread – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Genetic clues reveal how cancer might grow and spread – study

By Press Association
Scientists suggest the findings could one day allow doctors to use a blood test to predict how a patient’s cancer may grow and spread (David Davies/PA)
Scientists suggest the findings could one day allow doctors to use a blood test to predict how a patient’s cancer may grow and spread (David Davies/PA)

Knowing whether a tumour might grow or spread to other parts of the body could be key to survival, research suggests.

Scientists say they are now one step closer to unlocking the ability to predict just that.

In a series of seven papers published in Nature and Nature Medicine, Cancer Research UK-funded researchers describe how changes to the DNA of cancer cells allow them to anticipate how the cells will behave in the future.

According to the research, this includes where and when the cancer will spread throughout the body.

Scientists suggest the findings could one day allow doctors to use a blood test to predict how a patient’s cancer may grow and spread.

This would allow them to track the disease and rapidly adapt treatment in real time.

The studies also suggest it offers a possible route through which doctors could analyse the disease’s risk of returning following surgery.

Although lung cancer patients were the focus of the study, scientists say their findings could also be applied to other cancer types, such as skin cancer or kidney cancer.

These studies are the culmination of nine years of research from Cancer Research UK’s £14 million TRACERx study – the first long-term study of how lung cancer evolves.

The nationwide study involves more than 800 patients in clinical trials and a community of 250 investigators based at 13 hospital sites across the UK.

Lead researcher based at the Francis Crick Institute in London, UCL and Cancer Research UK’s chief clinician, Professor Charles Swanton, said: “TRACERx recognises that cancer is not static and the way we treat patients shouldn’t be either.

“What makes the TRACERx project particularly powerful is that it treats tumours as ever-changing ‘ecosystems’ made up of diverse cancer cell populations.

“By looking at the tumour in its entirety, we can observe how these cell populations interact and even compete with one another, which is helping us to glean valuable insights into the likelihood that a tumour will return and when this might happen.

“We can also observe how the tumour is likely to evolve over time, spread and respond to treatment, offering hope to millions of patients in the future.”

In the seven studies, researchers at the Crick and UCL followed 421 of the 842 TRACERx patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – the most common type of lung cancer – from when they were diagnosed to monitor how their tumours changed over time.

Across the papers the researchers made a number of findings, including that tumours can be made up of many different populations of cancer cells which carry sets of genes that are constantly changing.

The more diverse these tumours are, the more likely the patient’s cancer will return within one year of treatment.

They also found that some patterns of DNA changes in a patient’s tumour indicate what their cancer might do next.

These patterns could indicate to doctors which parts of a tumour might grow and spread to other parts of the body in the future.

Blood tests could be used to monitor these changes to tumour DNA in real time, helping doctors pick up on early signs that cancer is returning or not responding, researchers say.

The scientists also investigated whether they could track changes in the tumour and features of its genetic diversity without the need for surgery or biopsies.

By analysing DNA released into the bloodstream from tumour cells, known as circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA), they found that the presence of ctDNA in the blood before or after surgery suggested the patient’s cancer was highly likely to return in the future.

Further, the researchers also found that microscopic patterns created by the arrangement of tumour cells are linked with the risk of cancer returning.

Executive director of research at Cancer Research UK, Dr Iain Foulkes, said: “A blood test that reads ctDNA could let doctors track someone’s cancer in real time, allowing them to personalise treatments to that patient.

“Currently, the best option we have to monitor a patient’s tumour is to extract tissue either through a biopsy or during surgery. Both are invasive and time-consuming options which give us a limited snapshot of how that tumour is behaving at a given point in time.

“Analysis of ctDNA would give us a fuller picture of how the tumour is changing over the course of the patient’s disease using minimally invasive blood tests. It would allow doctors to treat people more proactively, taking swift action to change a treatment plan that’s not working.”

