Two women critically injured after one ‘falls from height on to the other’

Two women have been critically injured after one fell from a building before reportedly landing on the other.

Police and paramedics were called to High Road in Wood Green, London, at 4.50pm and both women were taken to hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said they could not speculate on how the two women were injured and added that an investigation was under way.

She said: “Police were called by LAS at 16:50hrs on Wednesday April 12, to reports of a woman injured after falling from height in High Road, Wood Green.

“Another woman sustained injuries as a result of the incident.

“They have been taken to hospital for treatment, where they both remain in a critical condition.

“Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and officers are working to trace their next of kin.

“Road closures are currently in place on High Road.”