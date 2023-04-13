Search continues for missing dog walker

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Search teams who have been working through snow and gale force winds to look for a missing woman will resume operations on Thursday.

Ausra Plungiene, 56, from Prestatyn, North Wales, was last seen on Tuesday and is believed to have left for a walk with her dog Eyora at about 10.30am, but failed to return home.

A search across Eryri national park (Snowdonia) was co-ordinated after the alarm was raised shortly before 10pm on Tuesday and her car was found in a remote car park in the Rowen area in the early hours of Wednesday, North Wales Police said.

On Wednesday evening police said searches, with mountain rescue teams and RAF Search and Rescue, had been continuing in the Carneddau mountains.

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn said: “Searches have continued all day in the Carneddau, despite extremely difficult weather conditions, including snow and gale force winds.

Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing. Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734 pic.twitter.com/7GTAa7fXdN — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) April 12, 2023

“We are very concerned for Ausra’s welfare and our inquiries will continue throughout the night. Searches will resume at first light tomorrow morning.”

A statement on the Facebook page for Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue said: “With information from witnesses who spoke to her, and Ausra’s route, teams have been searching the high mountains in atrocious conditions throughout the day and will continue at first light.

“The thoughts of all the teams are with Ausra’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

It is believed Ms Plungiene may have been wearing a dark pink or purple padded jacket, black leggings and blue shoes.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Ms Plungiene is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live webchat facility on the website, quoting reference number A052734