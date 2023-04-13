Body found after search operation off Brighton beach during Storm Noa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found after search operation off Brighton beach during Storm Noa

By Press Association
A body has been found washed up on the beach after a search operation off Brighton Palace Pier during the heavy winds of Storm Noa (EggImages/Alamy/PA)
A body has been found washed up on the beach after a search operation off Brighton Palace Pier during the heavy winds of Storm Noa (EggImages/Alamy/PA)

A body has been found washed up on the beach after a search operation off Brighton Palace Pier during the heavy winds of Storm Noa.

Coastguard helicopters and RNLI lifeboats were involved in the rescue effort, which was launched on Wednesday afternoon after a report of a person in the sea off the coast of the East Sussex city.

The body was found at 8.15am on Thursday, Sussex Police said.

It comes after a woman also died after being spotted in the water off Brighton beach on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s search came as Storm Noa caused havoc across England and Wales, with 75mph gusts of wind leaving hundreds of properties without power, trees down and causing travel delays.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 4pm (on Wednesday), HM Coastguard received reports of a person in the water at Doughnut Groyne close to Brighton Pier.

“An extensive search of the area took place throughout the evening until 9pm in challenging conditions.

“The Newhaven, Littlehampton and Shoreham Coastguard rescue teams, alongside Shoreham and Newhaven RNLI all-weather lifeboats, Sussex Police and the Coastguard helicopters from Lee-On-Solent and Lydd were sent to assist.

“Further searches have been conducted from 6am (on Thursday), in more favourable weather conditions. The search ended around 8am.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “An investigation into the circumstances is ongoing and further updates will be provided in due course.”

Describing the previous incident, the force spokesman said: “Emergency services conducted a search off Brighton beach shortly after 4pm on Tuesday April 11.

“Sadly, the body of a woman was found. Her next of kin have been informed.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM coroner.”

Elsewhere during Wednesday’s storm, in Fareham, Hampshire, a woman was badly hurt when scaffolding fell on to a main shopping street.

And at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, customers on the Big One rollercoaster had to be escorted down after the ride was stopped because of the adverse weather.

