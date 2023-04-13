Biden to set out ‘shared vision’ for US-Irish ties in speech to Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Biden to set out ‘shared vision’ for US-Irish ties in speech to Parliament

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland (PA)
US President Joe Biden at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland (PA)

Joe Biden will set out a “shared vision” for the future US-Irish relationship when he addresses the Irish Parliament, the White House has said.

The visit by the US president to the island of Ireland continues on Thursday, and he will address both houses of the Oireachtas as part of a series of engagements.

Mr Biden, who the White House said had the “time of his life” as he toured Co Louth on Wednesday, will also visit Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official residence in Phoenix Park, and have a meeting with Irish premier Leo Varadkar at nearby Farmleigh House.

At Farmleigh, the president will be invited to watch a sports demonstration by young Gaelic games players.

Michael D Higgins
US President Joe Biden will meet Irish counterpart Michael D Higgins during engagements on Thursday (PA)

US National Security Council senior director Amanda Sloat told reporters that Mr Biden will have a “good discussion” with Mr Higgins and the Taoiseach about Northern Ireland.

“The president will be very interested in hearing from both of them, how they see the situation and developments there,” she said.

“Ukraine is something I expect will be high on the agenda in both of those meetings, given Ireland’s participation in various aspects of US support for Ukraine.”

She said Mr Biden’s address to TDs and senators will refer to areas of close partnership between both countries and “setting out a shared vision for the future”.

Mr Biden will be accompanied to the Irish Parliament by Marie Heaney, the widow of his favourite poet, Seamus Heaney.

Heaney and Wilson portraits unveiled
Marie Heaney with a portrait of her husband, poet Seamus Heaney (Brian Lawless/PA)

Nine members of the US Congress, one senator as well as Mr Biden’s sister Valerie and son Hunter will attend the event, as well as former Irish president Mary McAleese, two former taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, Northern Ireland political leaders and Larysa Gerasko, ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland programme: “She (Mrs Heaney) was a special invitation from the president, he was most anxious that she would be present as part of his delegation because we know he is absolutely besotted by the work of Seamus Heaney, and has quoted him extensively over the years, and we would expect to hear him quoted on a number of occasions today.

“Unfortunately, the schedule for the president is extremely tight so it involves his arrival, his greeting those on the receiving line, his address and his immediate departure.”

Mr Biden, who is on a four-day trip to the island, will attend a banquet in his honour at Dublin Castle hosted by Taoiseach Mr Varadkar in the evening.

His first full day of engagements on Wednesday began in Northern Ireland, where he delivered a keynote address in Belfast.

In his speech to Ulster University, Mr Biden expressed the hope of a return to powersharing at Stormont, saying a stable devolved government could deliver an economic windfall for the region.

His visit north of the border came as the region marks the 25th anniversary of the landmark Good Friday peace accord that created Stormont’s institutions.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald praised the US president’s speech, but told RTE Radio 1: “The comments were balanced, but I don’t think you could miss, either, the very clear statement that the institutional apparatus needs to be back up and running.”

After his address in Belfast, Mr Biden travelled to Dublin and from there to Co Louth, where he can trace some of his Irish ancestors.

People lined the streets in Carlingford and Dundalk to cheer and wave US flags as Mr Biden arrived.

In a speech at a pub in Dundalk, he described how he felt as though he had come home.

His remarks also included an apparent gaffe when he appeared to confuse the All Blacks rugby team with the Black and Tans, a contentious police unit from Ireland’s War of Independence era.

Mr Biden was speaking at the Windsor Bar in Dundalk, when he referred to the shamrock tie that he was wearing.

The Black and Tans is a name for additional part-time officers recruited to bolster Royal Irish Constabulary numbers in Ireland during the War of Independence, many of whom gained a violent reputation.

Asked about that gaffe, Ms Sloat said: “It was clear what the president was referring to, it was certainly clear to his cousins setting next to him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented