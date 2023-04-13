‘Complete dream’ for founder of vandalised allotment as fundraiser soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Complete dream’ for founder of vandalised allotment as fundraiser soars

By Press Association
The founder of an allotment that was vandalised with salt has been “overwhelmed by everybody’s generosity” after her GoFundMe sailed past the £165,000 mark (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)
The founder of an allotment that was vandalised with salt has been "overwhelmed by everybody's generosity" after her GoFundMe sailed past the £165,000 mark (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)

The founder of an allotment vandalised with salt has been “overwhelmed by everybody’s generosity” after her GoFundMe sailed past the £165,000 mark.

Carly Burd, from Harlow, Essex, is the creator of the A Meal On Me With Love initiative, which grows fresh fruit and vegetables and distributes them to those worst hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

The plot was wrecked after salt was poured on to the allotment, prompting an outpouring of donations to Ms Burd’s online fundraising page.

Match of the Day host, Gary Lineker, has shown his support for the charity
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has shown his support for the initiative (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)

On Wednesday, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker tweeted “why would you ever do something like that?” alongside a video of Ms Burd in tears at her allotment, while a £500 donation under his name was made to her GoFundMe.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Ms Burd said.

“I took a picture (of the then top donation) just because it said Gary Lineker… I couldn’t believe it, I was over the moon.”

Ms Burd had prepared the land and allowed children and their families to plant 300 onions and 300 potatoes, but everything was “ruined” after the incident.

“Three hundred onions that children had planted – autistic children, children that are having a hard time at school and kids that are out with their granny for the Easter – all of that got ruined,” Ms Burd said.

“All of the potatoes we planted all got ruined. That would have fed 300 families.

“So now we have nothing at the moment, which is absolutely horrible.

Carly's allotment was ruined with salt
Carly's allotment was ruined with salt (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)

“It has impacted so much more than just that because it’s the environment as well.

“All the worms and everything underneath all got (the salt) and it’s destroyed so much.”

Ms Burd’s initiative started in her back garden but moved to the allotment so she can grow more produce, which she boxes along with other essential items before it is distributed to those on benefits and low incomes and pensioners.

She said the vandalism has “put me back” from supporting those in need.

“It’s going to take me two days yet of trying to get the ground ready and moving the earth off of it, and another two days worth of digging, but that’s only the potatoes,” she said.

Ms Burd’s GoFundMe page meanwhile has “gone absolutely crazy”. By 11.30am on Thursday, donations totalled almost £169,000.

Carly thanked people for their donations, with thousands of pounds raised
Carly thanked people for their donations, with almost £170,000 raised by 11.30am on Thursday (carlyburd43/TikTok/PA)

“I’m just absolutely overwhelmed by everybody’s generosity,” she said.

“It just feels like a dream, that’s all I can say. It feels like in a minute someone will shake me and wake me up.

“I think, at the moment, if anyone pushes me, I will fall over. It’s just a complete dream today.”

The keen gardener said she hopes to use the money towards turning her initiative into a charity and to buy equipment to help get the allotments “sorted”.

She said: “I can buy a rotavator and I can do it myself and I haven’t got to rely on people… I can actually just crack on with it myself and that’s a massive help.

“I can get all of the allotments sorted and we can get this running; it will be so good for our community, we really do need it.”

Ms Burd added: “The messages get to me the most because someone’s taken the time out to sit and actually write that and it means a real lot to me.

“To everyone that’s donated and all the support: thank you so much.

“One message I’d like to share to people is: just be kind.”

