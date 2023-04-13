Questions over Harry’s security ahead of huge policing operation for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Questions over Harry’s security ahead of huge policing operation for coronation

By Press Association
Security measures for the King’s coronation will be assessed on a “case-by-case basis” amid a “huge policing operation” – with the Duke of Sussex preparing to return to the UK for the historic occasion (PA)
Security measures for the King's coronation will be assessed on a "case-by-case basis" amid a "huge policing operation" – with the Duke of Sussex preparing to return to the UK for the historic occasion.

Security measures for the King’s coronation will be assessed on a “case-by-case basis” amid a “huge policing operation” – with the Duke of Sussex preparing to return to the UK for the historic occasion.

Policing minister Chris Philp said he hopes the high profile crowning of Charles and the Queen Consort in just over three weeks’ time will be similar in success to the “fantastic” handling of the late Queen’s funeral.

Buckingham Palace ended months of speculation on Wednesday when it confirmed Harry will be a guest at Westminster Abbey, despite his troubled relationship with his family, though the Duchess of Sussex will stay in the US and miss Charles’s big day.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Duke of Sussex with the royal family on the day of the late Queen’s funeral (PA)

The King’s second son, who moved to California after stepping down as a senior working royal, is taking legal action against the Home Office over his security arrangements in the UK.

Months ago, Harry was criticised for revealing in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban insurgents while fighting in Afghanistan, with security experts suggesting it has made him and those associated with him targets.

Asked what effect Harry’s presence will have on security measures at the coronation, Mr Philp told LBC: “Those obviously get assessed on a case-by-case basis.”

On whether there will be a significant additional cost due to the duke’s attendance, Mr Philp added: “I’m not going to get into people’s individual protection arrangements but, by the way, we’re providing protection for hundreds of foreign heads of state, overseas heads of state who are attending as well.

Prince Harry tour of duty in Afghanistan
Harry serving at Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan (PA)

“It’s a huge policing operation, both in terms of the streets and obviously protection for individuals, so it’s a big operation.”

He added: “We’re going to make sure that everybody involved in the coronation, including the general public, are kept safe, obviously.”

Mr Philp said police did a “fantastic job” at the late Queen’s funeral, adding: “We’re going to work to make sure we have a similar successful operation.”

More than 2,000 guests will gather at the Abbey on May 6 to witness the nation’s first coronation for 70 years, with foreign dignitaries set to include First Lady Jill Biden.

A mass police presence will be out in force on the streets of central London as well-wishers flock to the capital to see the King, Camilla and the royal family take part in a grand carriage procession and make an appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Police on The Mall ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in September (PA)

Harry’s stay in the UK will be brief, with the duke heading quickly back to California to join the celebrations for Prince Archie’s fourth birthday, which coincides with the day of the coronation.

The duke will only be attending the ceremony and not taking part in other coronation festivities during the three-day bank holiday weekend.

A concert is being staged at Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7, with people also encouraged to come together across the country for a Coronation Big Lunch, while on Monday May 8, the focus is a Big Help Out volunteering drive.

Chef and TV presenter Ainsley Harriott hailed the power of food to bring communities together on Thursday morning as he knocked on doors to hand out invitations to a local Coronation Big Lunch in Richmond, south-west London.

King Charles III coronation
Local resident Sarah Mountcastle and Celebrity TV Chef Ainsley Harriott with a coronation spread as he takes part in the ‘Big Knock’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Big Lunch ambassador, known for hosting Ready Steady Cook, said: “One of the most important things about longevity in life is feeling a part of your community.

“We have gone through a period when everybody just became a little bit selfish; this coronation is an opportunity for us to address those things, to show our human sides and look out for our neighbours.”

The Metropolitan Police has yet to comment on the coronation security arrangements.

