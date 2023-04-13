UK scientists ‘excited’ about playing key roles in ESA’s Jupiter mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK scientists ‘excited’ about playing key roles in ESA’s Jupiter mission

By Press Association
Ariane 5 rocket with Juice ready for launch (S Corvaja/ESA)
Ariane 5 rocket with Juice ready for launch (S Corvaja/ESA)

Scientists in the UK have spoken of their excitement about playing key roles in the European Space Agency’s (ESA) mission to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter.

Juice, which stands for Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer, is due to blast off on Thursday from French Guiana, with an eight-year journey ahead.

Its mission is to find out if any of the planet’s three ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Europa and Callisto – are habitable.

Professor Geraint Jones, of University College London’s (UCL) Mullard Space Science Laboratory (MSSL), who is a co-investigator on one of Juice’s 10 scientific instruments, said: “We are excited that the mission will shed new light on worlds that could potentially host life.”

Juice spacecraft
(PA Graphics)

Scientists from Imperial College London led the development of the magnetometer, known as J-MAG, while the UK Space Agency provided £9 million of funding for the £1.4 billion project.

J-MAG will measure the characteristics of the magnetic fields of Jupiter and its largest moon, Ganymede.

It will also play a key role in detecting moving salts in the oceans beneath the icy crusts of Ganymede, and see if it may hold the conditions for life.

Professor Michele Dougherty, head of the Department of Physics at Imperial College London and principal investigator for J-MAG, said: “With our instrument’s measurements, we are almost looking inside these worlds.

“What we’re doing however is extremely difficult, as the signals we’re trying to detect are extremely small.”

She added: “But we think the results are going to be spectacular.”

Prof Dougherty and her team will be collaborating with experts from the University of Leicester as well as UCL.

Professor Emma Bunce, director of the Institute for Space at the University of Leicester and co-investigator on J-MAG, said: “After many years of hard work from science, engineering and industry teams, we are so excited that the Juice mission is finally ready to launch and start its long journey to the Jupiter system.”

As well as J-MAG, Leicester’s scientists will also collaborate with other experts on two other instruments on Juice: MAJIS (the Moons and Jupiter Imaging Spectrometer) – which will observe cloud features and atmospheric constituents on Jupiter; and UVS (UV imaging spectrograph) – which will characterise the composition and dynamics of the exospheres of the icy moons.

Meanwhile, the MSSL has provided particle detectors for Juice’s PEP (Particle Environment Package) instrument, which will gather data on the atoms surrounding Jupiter and its moons.

Prof Jones, a co-investigator on the PEP instrument, said: “This data will help us, for instance, to understand how particles around Jupiter reach such high energies – energies that could be fatal for an astronaut.”

Juice being slowly lifted into the air then carefully lowered onto the top of the Ariane 5 rocket
Juice being slowly lifted into the air then carefully lowered on to the top of the Ariane 5 rocket (M Pedoussaut/ESA)

The MSSL, along with the Open University, also has science roles in Juice’s optical camera system called Janus.

Dr Chiaki Crews, research fellow at the Open University, said: “The Juice mission aims to answer many exciting questions, including whether the ocean worlds beneath the surfaces of Jupiter’s icy moons could potentially harbour life.

“One of the many instruments needed to make detailed scientific observations to help answer such questions is a camera.

“A large part of our work was to irradiate test sensors with high doses of radiation, just like it is expected to experience during the Juice mission lifetime, to check that Janus will still be able to take images without too much degradation.”

Commenting on the launch, British astronaut Tim Peake said: “This is such an exciting mission, with the power to inspire the next generation of scientists and explorers.

“What could be more inspirational than the search for extraterrestrial life?

“Personally, I’m convinced that there is life out there, somewhere.

“We have already identified 50 billion stars likely to have planets with a habitable zone in this galaxy alone.

“If you consider that there could be as many as 200 billion galaxies in the observable universe, the chance of Earth being the only planet supporting life is extremely slim in my view.

“The Juice launch is an important step in trying to unlock the hidden mysteries of the universe.”

