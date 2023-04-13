Seamus Heaney’s widow watches on as Joe Biden cites work of late Irish poet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seamus Heaney’s widow watches on as Joe Biden cites work of late Irish poet

By Press Association
Marie Heaney leaves after US President Joe Biden addressed the Oireachtas Eireann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Marie Heaney leaves after US President Joe Biden addressed the Oireachtas Eireann (Liam McBurney/PA)

An emotional Marie Heaney, widow of Seamus Heaney, watched on as Joe Biden cited one of the late Nobel laureate’s best-known works in his Oireachtas address.

Heaney, who died in 2013, is one of the best-known modern Irish poets and has long been a favourite of the US president.

Ms Heaney was invited by Mr Biden to attend his historic speech at the Irish Parliament on Thursday, which took place on her former husband’s birthday.

Mr Biden, fond of his Irish heritage and perhaps fonder still of Irish poetry, told the seated TDs and senators: “I was always quoting Irish poetry in the United States Senate over my career.

“It’s a long career – 36 years. And my colleagues always thought I did it because I was Irish. That’s not the reason, they have the best poets in the world.”

Thanking Ms Heaney for a signed copy of the Co Derry-born poet’s work, the president read a much-quoted extract of his work The Cure At Troy, a translation of a Sophocles play.

“He wrote, ‘Don’t hope on this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime, that longed-for tidal wave of justice can rise up and hope and history rhyme’,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s everything I’ve been taught, rise up. We’ve, in the past, made hope and history rhyme.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden addressing the Oireachtas (Tony Maxwell/PA)

“So today, ladies and gentlemen, as we celebrate the enduring partnership between our nations, our shared past, our present, let’s set our eyes squarely on the future.”

Former US president Bill Clinton quoted the same words when he visited Londonderry in 1995, three years before the Good Friday Agreement was secured.

Mr Biden used the same quote at the 2020 Democratic national convention as he began the road to the White House.

In his opening remarks on Thursday, Dail speaker Sean O Fearghail paid a warm welcome to a visibly emotional Ms Heaney, describing the poet – whose work often reflected the violent turbulence of Northern Ireland during The Troubles – as “one of our great literary treasures”.

“Seamus would have been 84 today and I’m sure he is looking down on us with his glasses nestled between his fingers and a hint of a smile,” said Mr O Fearghail.

