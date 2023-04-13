Removal of betting ads from Premier League shirts ‘a start’ – bereaved father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Removal of betting ads from Premier League shirts ‘a start’ – bereaved father

By Press Association
Gambling adverts will removed from the front of Premier League shirts (John Walton/PA)
Gambling adverts will removed from the front of Premier League shirts (John Walton/PA)

A former gambling addict and a bereaved father have said the Premier League’s decision to remove betting sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts is “a start” and an “acceptance of the harm caused” by such adverts in football.

John Myers, whose son Ryan took his own life in 2014 when he was 27 after becoming addicted to gambling, described the move as a “small victory”.

“It’s a start. It’s a small thing but it’s something… small victories can help to win big wars,” the 63-year-old civil servant from Huyton, Merseyside, told the PA news agency.

“It could have gone further but we’ll keep on going and see what we can do about the rest of the gambling adverts around football.”

Mr Myers works with Gambling With Lives, a charity that supports families bereaved by gambling-related suicide, and recalled reading messages sent by his son Ryan about the impact betting adverts were having on his addiction.

“When he died, I managed to get on to Facebook and found that he was talking to another gambler trying to get help,” Mr Myers said.

“He mentioned the adverts, saying that when he tried to stop, he couldn’t get out of it.

“He felt it was pulling him back in everywhere he went, there were adverts whether it was at the football, whether it was in the newspaper or on the TV and on his phone as well.”

Mr Myers described betting companies as “predatory” with their advertising, adding that he feels they should have no connection with football clubs.

“I don’t think gambling should be part of football – it’s a family thing,” Mr Myers said.

“I’m not against people gambling – people can spend money how they want to – but I am against this predatory industry.”

James Grimes is the founder of The Big Step, a campaign by Gambling With Lives that has seen those affected by betting addictions walk between football stadiums calling for an end to gambling ads in the sport.

The Big Step walk
James Grimes (left) with Labour MP Jeff Smith on a walk to Old Trafford in 2021 (The Big Step/PA)

After a 12-year gambling addiction, the 33-year-old from Stockport was pushed to the brink of suicide by his use of online bets and said the Premier League’s decision shows an “acceptance” of the harm that can be caused by advertising.

“I think it’s a huge acceptance of the harm caused by gambling, advertising, sponsorship, and football,” he said.

“It’s not perfect. If you don’t tackle pitch-side advertising in league sponsorship and other forms of advertising and football, it loses impact.

“So on its own, it’s incoherent, and that’s why we’re trying to make sure this comes from Government and it includes all forms of gambling advertising, sponsorship and football.”

Mr Grimes has been in recovery for five years.

“I started at 16 years old as a child with a £5 football bet believing the adverts at the time, which told me this was a safe, normal, risk-free activity,” he said.

“I had no idea that it came with a risk to mental health at that age, I didn’t realise it could become an addiction.”

He said that one of his biggest regrets was the “impact on me as a person” but feels that he was “failed” by the gambling industry and the Government.

“It was my way into a 12-year addiction which caused depression, it caused anxiety. It took me to the point of not wanting to be here any more,” he explained.

“I lost a lot of money but it’s not the thing that I regret.

“The thing that I regret is the impact on me as a person, my life prospects, and the people around me.

“Gambling addiction strips everything from you and leaves you hopeless, helpless, broken, and thinking that it’s all your own fault when actually I now look back and realise I was failed by the gambling industry.”

He said that he was “failed by the Government” and by regulators because “none of them did enough to protect me as a child” from becoming addicted to gambling.

“Instead, the gambling companies profited from my addiction,” he said.

Mr Grimes said that the gambling adverts on the pitch affected his viewing experience when watching football.

“I was trying to watch football but I literally couldn’t watch football without wanting to bet on it,” he said.

“Every time I watched it, I was seeing adverts for gambling on the shirts, on the pitch, and on TV.

“I’m trying to abstain from doing this thing that destroyed my life, yet my favourite sport is constantly encouraging me to do it.”

Though Mr Grimes welcomes the move, he believes that more needs to be done to protect children and young people from seeing gambling adverts on the pitch.

“If I had children, I wouldn’t take them to a football match whilst there is gambling, advertising and sponsorship, because I wouldn’t want to risk them going through what I did,” he said.

“I could now wear my club shirt, and not worry about them having a gambling company on, and I would proudly be able to wear that. But actually, there’s still 700 adverts every match around the side of the pitch.

“That’s difficult, so that’s why we need that to be tackled too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/Chris Donnan
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented